Liberia: Mineral Sector Working Group Launched

The Ministry of Mines and Energy, along with stakeholders in the mineral and extractive industries, have launched a Mineral Sector Working Group (MSWG) in the mining sector with the aim of enhancing coordination and developing strategies for a sustainable and thriving mining sector.

The working group will provide guidance and oversight on key issues related to mineral sector management while focusing on policy improvement, environmental protection, and fostering positive relationships within the sector.

The MSWG will focus on enhancing policy and regulatory frameworks, ensuring environmental conservation, and fostering better relations between the government through the Ministry of Mines and Energy and other industry actors.

At the launch, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Wilmot Paye, highlighted the ministry's efforts in reclaiming authority over the mineral sector and implementing reforms to combat corruption and enhance operational efficiency.

He said the Ministry of Mines and Energy in Liberia faced severe corruption and ineffectiveness in the past, with its functions being usurped by the Executive Mansion.

However, under the new leadership, Minister Paye says the ministry is reclaiming its authority and implementing reforms.

He noted that Key initiatives include resuming full jurisdiction over the mineral sector, sanitizing the licensing regime, and decentralizing operations with new sub-offices in all counties under his watch.

The ministry has also acquired new equipment, vehicles, and improved infrastructure, the minister disclosed. "We want to promote transparency, achieve revenue targets, and ensure balanced development among investors, communities, and the government," he said.

The President's vision is for a sustainable mineral sector that benefits all stakeholders, Minister Paye said

With the formulation of the working group, Minister Paye says the Secretariat will plan and coordinate the activities of the Mineral Sector Working Group with a mandate to facilitate a constructive dialogue within the Mineral Sector.

The MSWG, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, will work cohesively with all sector members to promote partnership among various government institutions, and groups interested in the environment, health, human rights and gender-based issues to support rural livelihood, raise revenue for the Government, improve people's communities and sustainable mining sector in Liberia.

Mines and Energy Minister, Wilmot Paye, who chairs the newly established working group was instrumental in the formation of the body. Under his leadership, the Ministry organized and coordinated several technical sessions at the Ministry in order to come up with a consensus amongst all sector stakeholders.

The president of the Liberia Chambers of Mines, Amara Kamara, emphasized the importance of sustainable development and responsible governance of the country's mineral resources, including gold, diamonds, iron ore, and bauxite.

He indicated that the initiative aims to foster dialogue, develop comprehensive strategies, and ensure local communities benefit from resource development.

Kamara acknowledged stakeholders and called for policy collaboration, sustainable practices, and investment-friendly regulations.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the government, and the Chamber of Mines for their contributions and urged parliament members to revise the mining law to attract new investors.

"Amend or revise the existing mining law to bring new actors on board and make Liberia an investment-friendly destination," he said.

Amara however outlines the potential of Liberia's mineral resources, such as gold, diamonds, iron ore, bauxite, and others, to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve livelihoods.

He also stressed the importance of responsible and transparent development of the mineral sector to ensure that the benefits extend to all Liberians.

The MSWG will work collaboratively with various industry stakeholders and government bodies to support sustainable mining practices, revenue generation, community development, and transparency within the sector, Kamar noted. He added that the establishment of the working group aims to drive inclusive growth and responsible governance of Liberia's valuable mineral resources, with a focus on local participation and economic prosperity. The initiative underscores the importance of strategic partnerships and policy coherence to promote sustainable development in the mining sector.

Mamaka Bility, Minister of State without Portfolio, underscores the importance of monitoring Liberia's mining sector comprehensively, from extraction to export, to ensure the responsible utilization of natural resources and accurate reporting. She advocates for policies that prioritize Liberian ownership and participation in the industry, aiming to address the historical disparity in benefit distribution.

Strengthening local content, enhancing capacity, and establishing revenue opportunities for Liberians to actively participate in mining operations are key priorities for sustainable development and economic prosperity in Liberia.The implementation of monitoring and reporting systems throughout the mining process, from mining sites to ports, is crucial for transparency and accountability in the sector.

"This approach is seen as crucial for sustainable development and building a prosperous, inclusive Liberia,"

Minister Bility emphasizes the need for the Ministry to develop and prioritize policies that facilitate greater ownership and involvement of Liberians in mining activities. Fostering partnerships and creating opportunities that empower Liberians to engage meaningfully in the mining sector is essential for their direct and equitable benefit from the country's mineral wealth.

She calls for the reinforcement of local content policies, the enhancement of capacity-building initiatives, and the establishment of revenue channels to enable Liberians to invest in and play active roles within the mining industry.

"Strengthen local content policies, enhance capacity-building efforts, and create revenue streams for Liberians to invest and play active roles in mining operations," she said.

During his speech, Wang Jiaxin, the Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia, emphasized the vital role of individuals in Liberia's mining sector at the Mining Sector Working Group launch.

He underscored the country's rich mineral resources and the importance of human expertise in various aspects of the industry, including planning, law enforcement, and attracting foreign investments.

Wang acknowledged the commitment of the President Joseph Boakai administration to enhance the mining sector for national economic growth. He also highlighted the strategic partnership between China and Liberia, with Chinese investments aimed at supporting Liberia's economic development.

He pledged the Chinese Embassy's cooperation with the Ministry of Mines and Energy to contribute to the development of Liberia and its people. He recognized Liberia's abundant mineral wealth, such as gold, diamonds, and iron ore, emphasizing that the country's population is its most valuable asset.

Wang noted that the recent China-Africa cooperation forum in Beijing, where both nations elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, resulted in substantial Chinese investments in Liberia's mining sector. He reiterated China's dedication to collaborating with the Liberian government to bolster the mining industry and the national economy, expressing appreciation for the working group's launch and the invitation extended to China.