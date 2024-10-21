Nigeria: 35 Clubs Jostle for Emir of Ilorin Cup

No fewer than 35 clubs from Ilorin and its environs are currently taking part in the 2nd edition of the Emir of Ilorin Football Competition.

The championship, which is organised by the Ilorin Emirate Football Councils, led by Alhaji Abdulrazaq Owolabi Wopa, was initiated to celebrate the 29th coronation anniversary of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari.

The draw for this year's edition was held at the Main-Bowl of the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

In group A is KWASU Warriors, Kwara Polytechnic, Araba FC and Olufahz while Skills FC, BGS FC, Excellent Skills and Dohz FC will play from Group B.

Group C had Nationwide FC, Vision FC, Excel Guys, Unity FC and Oscar FA. AbbreySports is in Group D alongside Athletico FC, NA Royal and Foresight as Young Talents, La Planet, Koller FA, Peculiar FA and Dolly PFA will tango from Group E.

Kzeez FC, Yinolu FC, Phoenix FA and Ganmo United are in Group F; Sunrise FA, Oladunni FC, Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC, House of Prayers FC and Unilorin Warriors in Group G, and in the last group, Group H are Sunshine FA, Corporate Ballers, Derby FC and JAD FA.

In the opening match over the weekend, Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC and Unilorin Warriors played a goalless draw at the Queen Elizabeth School pitch.

Police Machine FC of Ilorin are the defending champions of the grassroots football tournament.