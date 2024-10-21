Nigeria: Super Eagles Star, Victor Boniface, Survives Car Crash in Germany

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface has survived a crash in Germany.

The incident which involved a lorry saw the Nigerian international forward rushed to hospital on Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old had scored in Leverkusen's 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday but ended up in a collision with damages worth up to £167,000.

Boniface posted a video of the damaged car on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The video showed one of his hands dripping blood after the crash.

In the video, the black car sustained significant damage to the right side, with the body severely affected.

"God is the greatest," he wrote as the video caption.

He later took a selfie of himself in his hospital bed.

"Thank you Lord", he captioned the post.

Daily Mail quoted German newspaper Bild as saying the striker only suffered two minor hand injuries.

No details of the driver or any other potential passengers' conditions are recorded.

According to the outlet, Boniface, a passenger in a Mercedes driving to pick up friends at Frankfurt airport, was involved in a crash with a lorry at 7am local time on Sunday morning.

Boniface has been in superb form for Leverkusen thus far this season and has scored seven goals in 10 games in all competitions. Last season, he hit 21 goals in 34 outings.