Nigeria: 2027 - Nigeria Must Avoid Becoming a One-Party State - Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged Nigerians to ensure the country does not slip into a one-party system as the 2027 general elections approach.

Addressing rumours about a potential presidential run, Makinde dismissed the speculation, stating that he would personally announce his intentions if he decided to contest.

Speaking to correspondents at the Fashola Agribusiness Hub in Oyo, Makinde stressed that his performance in office was not motivated by personal ambition.

"We didn't achieve these things because someone has a presidential ambition. I am old enough to make my own decisions, and if I want to do something, I will say it. No one can push their agenda onto me," he stated.

The governor highlighted the importance of maintaining Nigeria's multiparty democracy, warning against the dangers of a dominant party monopolising power.

Reflecting on his own rise to power, Makinde pointed out that the people of Oyo elected him in 2019 without the backing of any political godfathers.