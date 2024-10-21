Nigeria: Mixed Feelings Over Directive to Foreign Airlines to Patronise Local Caterers

Nigerian firms lose out of $17.8bn market

There are mixed feelings in the aviation industry over a recent directive by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to foreign airlines to patronise local caterers for their on-board meals.

Keyamo had issued the directive in a letter to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and signed by H.T. Ejibunu, director overseeing the office of the permanent secretary.

SPONSOR AD

In the letter dated October 15, 2024, the ministry said the directive from Keyamo takes effect from January 1.

"I am directed by the Honourable Minister of Aviation to convey to you his decision to mandate all out-bound flights from Nigeria, especially foreign airlines to patronise local caterers for on-board meals.

"Consequently, you are hereby directed to convey the decision to all foreign airlines for strict compliance beginning from 1st of January, 2025," the minister said.

'Move to tap into $17.8bn'

Daily Trust reports that the in-flight catering market is valued at US$17.8bn as of 2023 and is projected to reach $30.2bn by the end of 2033, according to analysis by Fact.MR going by the rising number of travellers.

Already some big airlines have a separate catering unit providing in-flight services on their flights denying Nigerian firms the opportunity to tap into the market.

Daily Trust reports that the minister issued the directive following discovery that some foreign airlines fly into the country with return 'frozen' meals.

Passengers on the international flights had complained about the quality of meals served on-board by the foreign airlines.

Our correspondent learnt that while some of the foreign airlines already patronise local caterers, a great majority of them usually fly into the country with return on-board meals with some of the meals not served afresh.

A foreign airline official who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity stated that already the foreign airlines were patronising local caterers.

"The only time airlines were coming with frozen meals was during and after COVID. Carrying return meals also brings weight issues for the airlines. The only airlines that can return snacks but not meals are regional airlines that are less than two hours.

"So as far as I am concerned there is no foreign caterer here. We have Newrest, ServAir, LSG, Skycare, Etc and all are local," the official said.

President, Association of Foreign Airlines Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN), Dr Kingsley Nwokoma, in a chat with our correspondent said the minister's directive was a mere reiteration of the need to increase patronage of the domestic catering companies.

"Most of these catering companies we have are already catering for the major airlines. So I guess the minister is just trying to re-emphasise and also encourage foreign airlines to continue to use the local catering companies.

"You can't bring catering for a long haul flight of eight, nine or 10 hours. It doesn't make sense for inbound and outbound. It is a good thing if we encourage our own catering companies after all the passengers are Nigerians and we should also encourage our local cuisines on board," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aviation analyst, Olumide Ohunayo, described the minister's directive as "commendable," recalling the minister once raised the issue during a stakeholders' meeting in Lagos following the complaints by some local caterers.

Ohunayo, who is the General Secretary of Aviation Roundtable, stated that the minister was only putting Nigeria first with his directive, saying if well implemented, it would create jobs for Nigerians and boost revenue in the catering value chain.

He said the minister's directive should be viewed from the prism of its benefits for Nigerians and not the flaws in it.

"I think what we should worry about now is the ability of the regulator liaising with other food and beverage operators outside aviation to see that the quality of the product meets with international standards and we do not disappoint," he added.