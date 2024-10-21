Nigeria: Unbeaten El-Kanemi Warriors Shoot Down Enyimba in Maiduguri

Reigning Federation Cup champions, El-kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Enyimba in the week 8 fixture played yesterday in Maiduguri.

Buoyed by their 2-2 draw last week at Lobi Stars, El-Kanemi playing against their more illustrious opponents showed no nerves as they held tight to Usman Abass' goal in the first half added minutes to pick the maximum points.

Following their second win in the campaign, El-Kanemi have moved to the 5th position on the table with 11 from two wins and five draws. They also have an outstanding home match against Kwara United on Wednesday.

In other matches played yesterday, Bayelsa United recovered from their 0-3 thrashing at Insurance to pip Heartland 1-0 in Yenagoa, Abia Warriors also set behind the scandalous 0-3 loss at Nasarawa United to beat Plateau United 3-1 in Umuahia.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium Katsina, Kano Pillars failed to build on the 4-3 away win against Rangers as they were forced to a 1-1 draw by Kwara United.

In fact, Pillars had to fight back for a share of the spoils as Ismaila Gata put the visitors ahead in the 49th minute before Zulkifilu Rabiu found the equaliser in the 56th minute.

Sunshine Stars also rebounded from their 0-3 loss in Ilorin to edge Nasarawa United 1-0.

The remaining four Week 8 matches will be played today. Lobi Stars will seek revival at resurgent Ikorodu United, Tornadoes welcome unbeaten Rivers United, Katsina United visit 3SC while Akwa United host title holders Enugu Rangers in Uyo.