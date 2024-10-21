Nigeria: Ekiti PDP Recommends Fayose's Expulsion

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recommended the expulsion of former Governor Ayodele Fayose for allegedly working against the party's interests.

Speaking to the press on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, Dare Adeleke, the PDP Caretaker Chairman in the state, revealed that the recommendation had been submitted to both the Tom Ikimi-led Disciplinary Panel and the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Reconciliation Committee.

According to Adeleke, the party's decision was based on Fayose's alleged anti-party activities and gross misconduct, which included publicly endorsing Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in the state.

Adeleke said Fayose's actions had brought shame and ridicule to the PDP, potentially misleading the public and distorting the image of the party.

He called for the former governor's expulsion, warning that allowing Fayose and his political allies to remain within the party would be damaging, as their loyalty was no longer with the PDP.

"The national leadership of the party must expel Fayose and his cronies," Adeleke urged. "It would be suicidal to let them stay, as their body and soul are already with the opposition."

Adeleke further revealed that Fayose had filed four separate lawsuits against the PDP Caretaker Committee in the two months since it was formed, aiming to weaken the party's structure.

"We are pleased to say Fayose is no longer a member of the PDP. His repeated statements are merely an attempt to curry favour with his paymaster, Governor Oyebanji. When a man boasts that the governor has visited his house 18 times in two years, one has to question his loyalty," he noted.

Adeleke also accused Fayose of self-interest, citing his decision to withdraw his child from a PDP candidacy to support the APC for personal gain.

Efforts to get a reaction from the former governor were not successful as of the time of filing this report.