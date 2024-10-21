Nigeria: Anambra PDP Crisis Created in Abuja - Ex-Minister

21 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

The former Minister of Women Affairs, Josephine Anenih, has urged the Anambra State congress committee to conduct a transparent congress for the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking after a failed congress in Awka, she claimed that PDP's issues in Anambra are often orchestrated at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, and imposed on state members.

"We are peaceful and easygoing people, but Wadata Plaza (the national secretariat of the party) creates problems for Anambra PDP at all times and hangs it on our necks to bear," Anenih said, calling on the committee to reject inducements and ensure a credible congress.

She emphasised that a fair election could stabilise the party ahead of the 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election.

The congress was postponed due to logistical issues, according to the congress chair, Enugu Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai, represented by committee secretary Ndubuisi Eneh.

He assured members that the congress would be held within the week, using the Appeal Court-approved delegate lists.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.