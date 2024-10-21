Nigeria: Anambra PDP Crisis Created in Abuja - Ex-Minister

The former Minister of Women Affairs, Josephine Anenih, has urged the Anambra State congress committee to conduct a transparent congress for the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking after a failed congress in Awka, she claimed that PDP's issues in Anambra are often orchestrated at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, and imposed on state members.

"We are peaceful and easygoing people, but Wadata Plaza (the national secretariat of the party) creates problems for Anambra PDP at all times and hangs it on our necks to bear," Anenih said, calling on the committee to reject inducements and ensure a credible congress.

She emphasised that a fair election could stabilise the party ahead of the 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election.

The congress was postponed due to logistical issues, according to the congress chair, Enugu Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai, represented by committee secretary Ndubuisi Eneh.

He assured members that the congress would be held within the week, using the Appeal Court-approved delegate lists.