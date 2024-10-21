Nigeria: Bonga Oil Spill - Court to Deliver Judgment On $1b Indemnity Claim

Victims and communities impacted by the Bonga oil spill of 2011 in the Niger Delta region may soon get justice as a Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, prepares to deliver judgment in suit No: FHC/WR/CS/19/2022 on issues relating to $1 billion insurance pollution indemnity claim.

Briefing journalists in Warri on the development, Executive Director of Oil Spill Victims Vanguard (OSPIVV), a non-governmental organization, Mr Harrison Jalla, said his organisation dragged Shell Group and Britannia Steamship Insurance Association Ltd before the court, expressing hope that judgement will be in favour of the victims.

His words: "The OSPIVV, dedicated to fighting for the rights and compensation of oil spill victims, health hazards of gas flaring, and ensuring transparency and accountability in Nigeria's extractive industries, filed a suit against the Shell Group and Britannia Steamship Insurance Association Ltd on April 22, 2022.

The intent of this legal action is to recover the insurance pollution indemnity claim for the rightful beneficiaries - victims and communities impacted by the Bonga oil spill of 2011.

"The victims are set for a judgment awarding $1 billion in insurance indemnity pollution claims. The Niger Delta communities suffered severe pollution, the worst in their history, due to gross negligence during the spill ".