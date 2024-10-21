Africa: Morocco Make It Two in a Row With Win Over Ghana

21 October 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Morocco are well on course to qualifying for the knockout stages of the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2024 after securing their second win of Group A on Monday, 21 October in Hurghada.

The North African nation, who are chasing a first ever finalist position and title, with their best finish being bronze in 2021 and 2022 easily brushed aside Ghana 5-2 to secure their second victory of the group.

The second loss of the campaign sees Ghana languish at the bottom of Group A.

Morocco overcame Tanzania 4-3 in their opening fixture of the group in what was an evenly contested tie that eventually went the way of the North African nation.

With the consecutive victory, Morocco reclaim the top spot ahead of their final group match on Tuesday against tournament hosts, Egypt who are spurred by the home crowd in Hurghada.

Egypt are in action against a wounded, yet determined Tanzania who will be looking at securing their first win of the tournament.

