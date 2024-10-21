Gambia: 'Afrobarometer' Survey Shows Declining Trust for Public Institutions

'Afrobarometer' is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that has been conducting surveys on democracy, governance, the economy, and society, since 1999.

On a two to three-year cycle, the research network together with their national partners in about 35 African countries, carry out face-to-face interviews with national representatives and then analyse the data and disseminate the findings. The network also provides reliable and timely data on the views of ordinary Africans, to inform the people about developments in policy decisions.

In its recent, survey, Afrobarometer indicated that Gambians have a declining trust in public institutions amid rising concerns over corruption.

"Public trust in key Gambian institutions is weakening while the perception of corruption continues to worsen," the new Afrobarometer survey indicated. The survey further states that since 2018, trust in the office of the President, Parliament, the judiciary, and other public institutions, has steadily declined. Over the same timeframe, the survey said the public's perception of corruption within these institutions, has also increased.

"A majority of the citizens report on the rising overall corruption levels within the country, and fear retaliation if they report corruption to the authorities. They also express dissatisfaction with the government's inability to tackle the issue effectively," the survey indicated.