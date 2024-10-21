Gambia: Interior Minister Addresses 75th UNHCR Executive Committee Meeting in Geneva

Gambia's Interior Minister, Abdoulie Sanyang, has addressed the 75th meeting of the executive committee of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (ExCom) held from the 14th -18th of October 2024, in the Swiss capital Geneva.

In his speech, Mr. Sanyang began by extending his deepest gratitude to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Executive Committee, for the opportunity to address the gathering.

"This year's meeting comes at a critical time when global cooperation on refugee protection and humanitarian assistance is more essential than ever," Minister Sanyang said; adding that The Gambia like many other nations, has faced challenges, but has also triumphed in its efforts to safeguard the dignity and rights of refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons.

"Despite our limited resources, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to provide refuge to those fleeing conflict, persecution, and natural disasters. The Gambia has a long tradition of hospitality, guided by principles of humanitarian practices and solidarity with our brothers and sisters across the continent," he stated. He noted that the world is witnessing unprecedented levels of forced displacement, and said conflicts in neighbouring regions, economic instability, irregular and clandestine migrations, and climate change-led migration, are exacerbating vulnerabilities that are pushing millions to seek refuge across borders. Mr. Sanyang further stated that rising sea levels and erratic weather patterns are threatening livelihoods, forcing communities to migrate.

"Our national systems including healthcare, education, and social services, are under strain. The Gambia, although small in size, has played its part in responding to these global crises. We have welcomed over 4,200 refugees from 21 countries ensuring that they find safety, security, and inclusion," Mr. Sanyang said.

Mr. Sanyang also expounded on the global economic downturn and the effects of climate change which he said has further complicated the ability to extend protection and humanitarian assistance to refugees.

"Hence, international solidarity and burden-sharing are crucial. I stand with the international community in reinforcing support for hosting refugees, particularly in the Gambia, where resources are often scarce. The Gambia is also committed to addressing the root causes of displacement, missing persons, and irregular migration. Through active engagement in regional peace-building efforts, we strive to contribute to the resolution of conflicts that force people to flee their homes. Our involvement in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) peacekeeping missions is a testament to our commitment to ensure stability in the sub-region," Mr. Sanyang said, adding that The Gambia further calls for more robust global action on climate change including climate finance mechanisms that support adaptation and resilience-building for developing countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While we have made progress, we cannot overlook the urgent need for more durable solutions for refugees. The Gambia is working closely with the UNHCR to strengthen resettlement, voluntary repatriation, and local integration programs. We believe that refugees should be empowered to rebuild their lives and contribute to their host communities. We must all work together to create opportunities for them to thrive through education, vocational training, and employment," he reaffirmed.

He commended the UNHCR for their unwavering dedication and tireless work in protecting the rights of refugees worldwide. "Your efforts continue to bring hope to millions who have been displaced and on the move. Being stateless and being a refugee is not a choice you make," he said.

In his conclusion, he reaffirmed The Gambia's commitment to uphold international refugee laws, as well as to ensure that refugees and displaced persons are treated with dignity and respect. He equally emphasised the importance of strong international cooperation, shared responsibility, and genuine solidarity to mitigate the challenges faced.

"Let us move forward together, united in our pursuit of a more just, inclusive, and compassionate world for all," he concluded.