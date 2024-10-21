Nigeria: MTN Introduces Eco-Friendly SIM Cards to Tackle Plastic Waste, Climate Change

MTN Nigeria has taken a bold step toward environmental sustainability with the introduction of its new eco-friendly SIM cards, aimed at reducing plastic waste and combating climate change.

This move is part of MTN's broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy to ensure that its operations have a positive and tangible impact on the environment.

MTN's Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer (CSSO), Tobe Okigbo, at the unveiling of the eco-friendly SIM cards, on Friday, in Lagos, emphasised that the company is not merely talking about sustainability but is embedding it into its core operations.

"We are committed to making sure our impact on the environment is reduced. Sustainability is not just about reducing our carbon footprint; it's about remaining in business, contributing to society, and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone," Okigbo stated.

Globally, over six billion SIM cards are produced annually, generating around 18,000 kilograms of plastic waste. In Nigeria, with the country's mobile subscriber base expected to surpass 200 million by 2025, this could lead to a significant increase in plastic waste. MTN's eco-friendly SIMs, made from biodegradable materials, are designed to mitigate this environmental burden.

MTN's general manager for Sustainability and Shared Value, Adekemi Adisa, explained the benefits of the eco-SIMs. "The pollution from plastic SIM cards extends beyond what we see on land. When you look at our rivers and oceans, the impact is clear. By switching to biodegradable SIM cards, we reduce this environmental damage and lower our carbon emissions," she said.

The launch of the eco-SIM cards is part of MTN's Project Zero, a decarbonization strategy aimed at reducing the company's carbon footprint and implementing renewable energy solutions across its operations. The eco-friendly SIMs also support a circular economy by focusing on waste reduction and recycling.

"This is not just a standalone project," Adisa added. "We are embedding this approach into our operations, from SIM cards to routers and other devices. And when these SIM cards reach the end of their lifecycle, they are biodegradable, unlike traditional plastic SIMs."

General manager at Secure ID Limited, Oluwole Dada, praised MTN's initiative, noting the urgent need for such innovations. "The UN estimates that 300 million tons of plastic waste is generated globally each year, with less than 10 per cent being recycled. MTN's move is a significant step in addressing this crisis, especially within the telecommunications sector," Dada remarked.

MTN's eco-SIM cards are now available, and the company is encouraging its subscribers to make the switch to a more sustainable future. The company believes that one SIM at a time, it can contribute to a greener planet while also supporting Nigeria's environmental goals. With this initiative, MTN is leading the way in reducing the telecom industry's environmental impact and promoting sustainability across the country and beyond.