Nigeria: Kwara Governor Flags Off 209.77km Road Construction Project

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday flagged off a project for the construction, rehabilitation, and upgrade of 209.77 kilometres of rural roads in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Mr AbdulRazaq said the project is part of his administration's drive to connect the agrarian hinterlands to markets in the urban areas and strengthen food security.

The project is being executed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), to which the administration has committed about N4 billion counterpart funds in the last five years.

RAAMP is jointly funded by the World Bank and French Development Agency, with the state government providing counterpart funds.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the investments have yielded the 209.77km road projects will cost N19,404,220,675.55.

The roads include the Alapa-Hoko (0.7km); Madi-Peke (17.5km); Mandala-Yowere-Agbonna (12.485 km); Gerewu-Eiyekorin- Okoolowo Expressway (3.07km); Panada-Oloro ((5.43km); Inaja-Alaro-Inaja Maliki (6.22km); Ijagbo-Aperun-Adeleke- Igbawere (6.85km); Kpandarako-Ginda- Kusomunu- Kachitako- Tsakpata Lealea- Gulufu Bacita (22.89km); and Lafiagi- Effagi - Putata road (9.53km).

Others are Oko Olowo- SokotoTafatafa -Elere-Owode Oja- Baba Kudu- Akopari- Otte Oja road (23.23km); Odo Ode- Soliu-Arogun-Ikotun-Oke Amin-Rondo- Offa road (22.08km); Babanla-Budo Idowu-Alasoro-Owode- Shagbe (10.53km); Kpada-Gakpan (9.58km); and Yakiru-Tabiru-Kenu rural road (59.69km).

"This flag-off for the construction, rehabilitation, and upgrade of rural roads spanning 209.77km and connecting 16 local government areas is the fruit of huge investment, strategic planning, our commitment to rural-urban development and food security, and our drive for rapid socioeconomic growth and sustainable job opportunities," the governor said in Ilorin at the ceremony.

Mr AbdulRazaq said the RAAMP project aligns with his government's commitment to revolutionise rural infrastructure for agricultural development in the state.

The governor commended the World Bank and French Development Agency (AFD) for providing the fund and the Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU) under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for coordination of RAAMP activities in Nigeria.

Mr AbdulRazaq said the government will soon award contracts for the construction of three agro-logistics centres, one in each senatorial district (Ajase-Ipo, Alapa and Kaiama) and more rural roads that will spread to other LGAs.

"On assumption of office in 2019, our administration immediately paid the first tranche of the counterpart fund. Between 2019 and now, our government has paid the sum of N4,026,891,000 as a counterpart fund. No amount was paid before 2019," he said.

He urged the contractors and consultants to deliver the projects within the stipulated time and design specifications and urged the host communities to support the initiative.

"For these roads to stand the test of time through quality maintenance, I have signed the Rural Access Road Agency (RARA) and State Road Fund (SRF) bills into law. I have also approved the constitution of the Boards of the Agency," he added.

Lola Ashiru, a senator who spoke on behalf of National Assembly members from the state at the ceremony, said many states have long been benefiting from RAAMP intervention but past administrations in Kwara failed to fulfill the required obligations.

He praised Governor AbdulRazaq for the payment of counterpart funds which is an important requirement for accessing the grant.

Abdulquawiy Olododo, the works commissioner, said the government embarked on not less than 170 road projects this year and has completed at least 65 per cent of them.