Liberia Launches Landmark Women's Football Strategic Plan

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) through the Women's Football Department, had a successful launch of its four-year strategic plan on Friday, 18 October attended by CAF and WAFU dignitaries, including representatives from UN Women Liberia and the Ministry of Sports and Information.

The strategic plan, which runs from 2024 to 2027, aims to establish structures to help develop the game from the grassroots level to the international teams.

Guest Speaker Meskerem Goshine, CAF Head of Women Football, was gratified by the LFA by extension to 3rd Vice President Jodie Seton and the Women's Football Department for promoting gender equality and empowering young girls and women through its football strategic plan.

Madam Goshine said the launch marks a landmark development of women's football in Liberia and a reflection of the strong commitment of the LFA to provide a roadmap for addressing key issues in women's football for the next four years.

"This initiative marks a pivotal moment for the development of women's football in Liberia and reflects the strong commitment by the LFA and the people of Liberia to promote gender equality and to empower women in football.

"This is a profile investment into the future of women's football in Liberia. By prioritizing the girls and the development of the women's game, the LFA is laying the foundation for great opportunity for young female players," Madam Goshine said.

The Head of CAF Women Football also mentioned their presence at the LFA Strategic Plan Launch as a statement that CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba and the whole CAF team, including Executive Committee member Mustapha Raji [LFA President], are behind the plan to make sure it is a reality.

In an emotional speech, 3rd Vice President and Chair on Women's Football, Jodie Reid-Seton, told guests and stakeholders that the plan displayed color, intent, and smartness for the good of women's football for the next four years.

"In order to push our agenda, we have to be colorful, we have to be intentional, and we have to be smart," Seton proclaimed.

Seton laid out the plan as a developmental tool aimed at establishing a structure to develop the game from grassroots levels to international teams, which will seek to support football aligned with the LFA goals and promote and develop football without any forms of segregation.

"This plan aims to establish the structure to help develop the game from grassroots levels to the international teams.

"The plan seeks to develop, foster, and promote football for all levels and takes cognizant of the LFA objectives," Seton added.

Making special remarks at the auspicious occasion, Ms. Veronic Malack embraced the moment and tremendous work executed by the LFA Women's Football Department by rolling out such a unique plan.

She recalled the successes of Determine Girls playing at the just-ended WAFU Zonal tourney in Sierra Leone, where Jessica Quashie was named player of the tournament, and elsewhere Dekontee Jackson won top goal scorer in Senegal at the WAFU U-20 competition.

Liberia Sports Minister Cllr. Bangalu, making special remarks, said the plan is a roadmap which will provide direction and vision and will assist him at the point where the government is in the process of formulated National development.