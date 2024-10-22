Burkina Faso: MSF Temporarily Suspends Activities in Djibo, Burkina Faso

Faced with ongoing security challenges that threaten the ability to carry out activities in Djibo, Burkina Faso, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend our humanitarian response in the city. This decision prioritises the safety of our staff, and allows us to reassess working conditions, given the increasing difficulty of providing humanitarian medical assistance. MSF's medical teams remain committed to continuing their efforts and maintaining a presence in other regions where we operate, to provide medical care to communities in need across Burkina Faso.

MSF teams have been in close contact with local authorities, informing them of the reasons behind this suspension of activities. In November 2023 and again in July 2024, MSF offices, Ministry of Health-supported medical facilities, and water distribution sites were repeatedly targeted by gunfire. Tragically, a child was killed after being hit by a bullet near a water distribution point in September 2023.

Four buildings still bear visible bullet holes, medical facilities have been set on fire, water distribution points vandalised, and our ability to supply the area by road has been severely restricted. These attacks have placed vital medical assistance and access to safe drinking water at serious risk for those impacted by the ongoing security crisis. As a result, we have been forced to significantly scale back our capacity to protect both patients and staff and we have now suspended activities altogether.

This suspension comes during a particularly painful time for MSF. On 2 September, we were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our team members in Djibo under unknown circumstances.We have chosen not to name our colleague at this time, to protect the privacy of his family. A 37-year-old father of 10, he had joined MSF in 2020. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. MSF offers its deepest condolences and is working to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

In Burkina Faso, local communities are the primary victims of insecurity and violence. As a neutral and impartial medical organisation, our priority remains providing humanitarian medical assistance. Caught in the crossfire, people have seen their living conditions deteriorate rapidly, and humanitarian aid is essential for their survival. MSF calls for the protection of healthcare facilities, displaced people, and humanitarian missions.