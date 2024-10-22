Nigeria: Mpox - Nigeria Records Eight New Cases in One Week

NCDC made this known on Monday in its latest situation reports for week 41 spanning 7 to 13 October.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its website on Monday in its latest situation reports for week 41 spanning 7 to 13 October.

According to the agency, the confirmed cases were recorded in " Plateau with two cases, Bauchi (two), FCT (one), Abia (one) and Delta ( one)."

Response activities

NCDC noted that it is actively coordinating the response to the mpox outbreak through its National Mpox multi-sectoral and multi-partner Emergency Operation Center (EOC).

This collaborative effort, it said, involves various stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive approach.

It added that the response encompasses surveillance and reporting of suspected and confirmed cases nationwide, providing guidance and support for case management, conducting public awareness campaigns, and partnering with state governments, health agencies, and partners.

For reporting suspected cases, NCDC advised the public to contact it via its toll-free number adding that by leveraging its expertise and resources, it aims to reduce the spread of Mpox and protect Nigerians' health.

About Mpox

Mpox is an acute illness that typically begins with fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain, and extreme fatigue.

This is followed by a distinctive rash that often starts on the face and progressively spreads to other parts of the body, sometimes appearing on the soles of the feet and palms of the hands.

According to the report, since the beginning of this year's outbreak, Nigeria has reported a total of 1339 suspected cases with 102 confirmed cases adding that 26 states and the FCT recorded at least one confirmed case across 67 Local Government Areas(LGAs).

Geographically, the disease has spread extensively across the country, with 36 states and FCT reporting suspected cases which indicates a widespread distribution.