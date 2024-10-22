Cameroon's President Returns Home After More Than a Month's Absence

Cameroon's president returned home Monday after more than a monthlong absence that sparked rumors and speculation about the 91-year-old politician's health.

Rumors about Paul Biya's poor health and possible death became so widespread during his absence that the government issued statements that he was good health before banning any further public discussion on the topic.

Biya's chartered airplane arrived late Monday afternoon from Geneva at Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport.

"Today the president is on his way and this will put an end to all the speculation," a Cameroonian news presenter said.

Biya's televised arrival showed him greeting officials, though he did not make a public address.

Instead, Biya and his wife Chantal got into a car and were driven the 22-kilometer (14-mile) stretch to the presidential palace. The route was lined with supporters, many wearing outfits adorned with his image and carrying banners welcoming his return.

Fru Jonathan, a member Biya's ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement Party, called media reports that civilians were either hired or intimidated to turn out en masse to welcome Biya unfounded.

Billboards along the route also bore messages welcoming the president's return and wishing him well. "Welcome home, Mr. President of the Republic," one billboard said, according to Agence France Presse.

Earlier this month, Cameroon issued a statement that the president would return to Cameroon within days. During his absence from public life, the president missed the United Nations General Assembly in New York and a summit for French-speaking nations in Paris.

