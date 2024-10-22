Nigeria: Boi Lauds Governor Namadi Over His Developmental Initiatives in Jigawa

press release

Mr Mukhtar applauded Governor Namadi for his good leadership and the strong relationship between Jigawa State and the BOI, which has facilitated various developmental initiatives in the state

Governor Umar Namadi has been commended for his visionary leadership and the impactful initiatives he has spearheaded in the development of Jigawa State.

The commendation was made when the Chairman and Management of the Bank of Industry (BOI) paid a condolence visit to the governor in Dutse to sympathise with the government and people of the state following the recent tragic fuel tanker explosion in Majiya, Taura Local Government Area, which resulted in loss of over a hundred lives with many injured.

In his remarks, the Chairman of BOI, Mansur Mukhtar expressed the deep sorrow of the BOI team over the sad incident. He conveyed the sympathy of the bank's staff and management to the families of bereaved as well as the injured victims. Mr Mukhtar emphasised the importance of compassion and unity during difficult times, especially when dealing with the loss of loved ones and the suffering of those affected.

He also offered prayers for the victims, asking for Allah's mercy on the deceased, strength for the bereaved families and early recovery for the injured

Mr Mukhtar applauded Governor Namadi for his good leadership and the strong relationship between Jigawa State and the BOI, which has facilitated various developmental initiatives in the state. The initiatives include the establishment of office spaces and the provision of ₦2 billion in matching funds to support local businesses, with an additional ₦2 billion in funding for local initiatives.

"I would like to express our gratitude for your strong support to the Bank of Industry. The collaboration between Jigawa State and the bank has been fruitful, especially with the provision of office space and N2 billion in matching funds, along with an additional N2 billion to support local initiatives. Your proactive approach has empowered the people of Jigawa to benefit from our programmes," Mr Mukhtar stressed.

Reflecting on the long-standing partnership, Mukhtar recalled Governor Namadi's visit to Jeddah during his tenure at the Islamic Development Bank, where he was impressed by the governor's clear vision for Jigawa State.

"In a different capacity, I recall your visit to us in Jeddah when I was Vice President of Operations at the Islamic Development Bank. Your engagement there made me proud to witness a governor with a clear vision for his state. I thank you for your continued dedication, and I pray Allah guides you in your leadership."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to empowering communities, creating jobs, and supporting entrepreneurship in Jigawa, and across Nigeria, under the Federal Government's renewed hope agenda.

In his response, Governor Namadi expressed his profound gratitude to the Bank of Industry for its heartfelt condolences and financial support for the victims of the tanker explosion.

"On behalf of the people and government of Jigawa State, I sincerely thank you, the Chairman, and your team for your condolence visit following the tragic tanker explosion in Majiya. This incident has affected us deeply, and we appreciate your concern and support during this difficult time."

The governor acknowledged the magnitude of the tragedy, noting that, according to the latest reports, 180 people had lost their lives, and 87 others remained hospitalized.

Governor Namadi reiterated his appreciation for the BOI's contribution of ₦10 million, which will help alleviate the suffering of the victims' families. He also praised the bank for its continued support in driving development across the state, highlighting the successful partnership between Jigawa State and the BOI.

The Governor lauded the BOI's efforts under Mr Mukhtar's leadership and emphasised his government's commitment to fostering economic growth and development.

"I congratulate you and your board for the excellent strides you've made since your appointment. The Bank of Industry is on the path to success under your leadership, and we are honored to work alongside you for the benefit of Jigawa State," Governor Namadi stated.