Nigeria: Security Agents Foil Kidnap Attempt On Tribune Editor's Family

Abuja — ....As assailants shoot 3 soldiers

The anti-kidnapping squad in Nasarawa State, early yesterday, thwarted an attempt to kidnap the family of Dr. Leon Usigbe, the Abuja Bureau Chief of the Nigerian Tribune.

The incident reportedly occurred about 12:50a.m., at his residence on Kurape Road in Karshi, an area adjacent to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

It was gathered that the assailants shot and wounded one of the neighbourhood vigilantes on guard during the attack.

One of the assailants according sources within the vicinity succeeded in climbing the perimeter fence of Dr. Usigbe's house and unlocked the gate from the inside, allowing the others to enter.

Having gained entrance into the compound, the assailants allegedly demaged the windows with stones and attempted to break down both the front and back doors, but were unsuccessful.

The anti-kidnapping squad, which had only recently been deployed from Lafia due to spike in abduction incidents in the area, was alerted and arrived within minutes.

Upon their arrival, the assailants opened fire, injuring three soldiers.

In response, the squad returned fire, causing the kidnappers to flee before they could access the building.

Dr. Usigbe was not at home during the attack, but his wife and children were left visibly shaken.

This incident marks the third kidnapping attempt in the area within three months, with two families having previously paid ransoms for the release of abducted members.