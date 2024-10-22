Nigeria: NPFL, Nilayo Seal Deal for All-Star Game - Davido, Burna Boy to Dazzle Fans

Abuja — The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and Nilayo Sports Management Limited (NSML) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to organize the NPFL All-Star Game at the end of the current season.

The partnership aims to elevate the league's profile, create a more engaging atmosphere for fans, and attract private-sector investment. The All-Star Game will feature 22 players from the North and 22 from the South, with two coaches from each zone.

Celebrity coaches, including Ayo Makun, Ali Baba, and Basketmouth from the South, will team up with northern celebrities to be announced soon. Renowned musicians Davido and Burna Boy will perform at the event.

Each player will receive N1 million as an appearance fee, while each coach will get N2 million. The event promises to draw attention to the NPFL, encouraging more private-sector involvement.

The NPFL board chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, and NSML chairman, Bukola Olopade, finalized the deal.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony in Abuja on Monday, Elegbeleye explained that the partnership highlights the NPFL's efforts to enhance the league's competitiveness and entertainment value.

He said, "This is another step towards elevating the league's profile and creating a more engaging and entertaining atmosphere for fans, players, and the private sector. We are constantly exploring ways to involve more people in the development of the league, and innovative ideas like this will contribute to its growth. We're thrilled to have Nilayo Sports Management Limited partnering with us to make this happen."

Hon. Bukola Olopade, Nilayo Chief Executive Officer, shared similar sentiments, expressing excitement about the partnership.

He stated, "We're excited to be part of this project. We've witnessed underdog teams winning away games and the overall progress of the league, and this event will undoubtedly draw even more attention to the NPFL.

"We are also planning to have Burna Boy and Davido perform at the event, which we believe will attract millennials, Gen Z, and Generation Alpha. Our goal is to create excitement around the league and encourage more private sector involvement."

The All-Star Game is expected to showcase the league's growth. Details of the event's date and venue will be announced in due course.