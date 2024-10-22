Embattled House Speaker J Fonati Koffa has called for negotiation amongst members of the House of Representatives over his removal saga.

Addressing a news conference Monday in Monrovia, Speaker Koffa said, "We are a little embarrassed by what transpired last week and we want to assure the public that it will not happen again," he said flanked by his supporters.

"This is a family here and we will disagree, sometimes we will disagree loudly, as the people's representatives, we owe it to the people of Liberia, and because of the Liberian people, we are forced to find a negotiated way out of any crisis," Koffa said in an attempt to calm the storm and reawaken public confidence.

Last week, while Speaker Koffa was away, lawmakers went amok in efforts to replace him, but the move was thwarted by loyal lawmakers, thus leading to serious commotion.

The lawmakers' action has come under critical condemnation from the public, but Speaker expressed apology to the Liberian people on behalf of all of the 72 members.

According to him, "We will use the few minutes and hours to bring the ship of state of the Legislature back to where the Liberian people expect it."

Opposing members of that body have signed a resolution to have the Speaker removed as head of that institution, raising issues about the Speaker taking unilateral decisions by appointing people to foreign parliaments, serving as consultant to most of those institutions they (lawmakers) should have oversight on."

In spite of mounting public pressure to back off, the opposing lawmakers seemed to have dug in the heels, refusing to back down to anything, except to ensure that the Speaker leaves his seat at 'first amongst equal.'

Chapter Five, Article 49 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia states, "The Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and other elected officers can be removed from office for cause by a resolution supported by a two-thirds majority of the House members."

Rep. Alex S. Noah of Sinoe County District Three said, "I will protect my integrity and will not take any money to remove the Speaker."