South Africa: Eastern Cape Village Still Without Water 30 Years Since Democracy

Residents in Lugada walk far distances to collect water from a wellpoint

Over 30 years since the dawn of democracy, families living in the rural village of Lugada under the Matatiele local municipality in the Eastern Cape are yet to get access to tap water.

Lugada village is about 37 km from Matatiele and has over 800 houses, most of which rely on government grants to survive. For decades residents have had to walk far distances to collect water from a wellpoint.

The Matatiele local municipality's water is managed by the Alfred Nzo district municipality. Residents say the only borehole in the community was installed years ago but this no longer works. During the Covid lockdown in 2020, they were given eight tanks and water was trucked in weekly. Residents say this stopped some time ago.

While the municipality was installing pipes in 2021, part of the infrastructure was damaged by the contractor. It hasn't been properly fixed since.

We were shown the wellpoint where many residents collect water during the dry season. It was covered with sheets of corrugated iron to prevent animals from using it.

Pensioner Mamashiya Dungane said most households collect and use rainwater but in the dry season, they have no choice but to make daily trips to the well carrying heavy buckets. She often relies on children in the village to fetch water for her.

"We were hoping that the water tankers would deliver water until they fixed the borehole," said Dungane.

Ward 17 Councillor Sandile Mbulawa (ANC) said the water challenges in Lugada has been ongoing for years. He said he has worked closely with officials at the Alfred Nzo municipality. He confirmed that the old piping system was damaged by a contractor that was installing pipes and taps in 2021.

"I'm hoping that by next week we will have water in the communal tanks. The communal Jojo tanks that we are going to fill with water will be fixed before the end of the week," said Mbulalwa.

The Alfred Nzo district municipality spokesperson Nelisile Xolo told GroundUp, "After the [borehole] engine was stolen Alfred Nzo District municipality provided some tanks but unfortunately some were stolen by community members and were never filled up. We are in the process of collecting them and placing them on the stands so that they can be filled with water soon."