South Africa: Six Out of 10 People in Gauteng Worry That They Will Run Out of Water

Learners fetch water from the river, which they say is dirty.

A quality of life survey shows that water is a rising risk to wellbeing in the province.

The Gauteng Quality of Life Survey released on October 22 shows that 64% of those interviewed are worried the province will run out of water. The province is in a water crisis with the three major metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni - all under strain as summer arrives.

The survey has the second-largest sample base in South Africa with 13,795 respondents in 529 wards in the province. With more than 600 detailed interviews in each municipality in the province, the quality of life study is the most accurate ground-level barometer of the water crisis yet published.

Usually, information is distilled via the water boards and government who try to downplay the problem because of its gravity and impact. The economy is still concentrated in Gauteng (although the Western Cape is catching up) and water access and stability are still key to growth in big sectors.

Access to water

After 1994, one of the biggest transformation gains achieved by the ANC was giving black people access to water - it was regarded as the pre-eminent development goal. Access is still high, but water quality has declined, according...