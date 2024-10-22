Nigeria: No, Nigeria's Senate President Godswill Akpabio Didn't Mock Nigerians, Telling Them to 'Avail Themselves of Free Food'

No, Nigeria's senate president Godswill Akpabio didn't mock Nigerians, telling them to 'avail themselves of free food'

IN SHORT: According to social media users, Nigeria's senate president, Godswill Akpabio, has mocked Nigerians in the midst of economic hardship. But the video used as proof is old and Akpabio was actually addressing his fellow senators.

Nigeria's senate president, Godswill Akpabio, has told Nigerians to "help themselves" whenever they see free food, according to several posts on Facebook.

A 13 October 2024 post was headlined: "Wherever You See Free Food, Help Yourself - Senate President Akpabio Tells Nigerians."

The post continues: "Senate President Godswill Akpabio has advised Nigerians to help themselves wherever they see free food. He made the remark in a recent video of him presiding over a plenary session in the Red Chamber."

The post says that Akpabio made the statement during a plenary session of the senate.

Nigerians have interpreted this as Akpabio mocking the country's economy and showing a lack of concern for Nigerians.

In September, the headline inflation rose to 32.7% for the first time after some months of steady decrease. Prior to this, inflation rose to a high of 34.19% in June, after several months of increase. This means that the inflation rate has mostly increased under the current administration, which has been in place since May 2023.

The high inflation rate has eroded the purchasing power of Nigerians, making them grapple with the high cost of essential commodities. This led to protests over economic hardship on 1 October, Nigeria's Independence Day, in parts of the country.

The video was posted with similar claims here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But did Akpabio make such a statement? We checked.

Misleading old video

Africa Check found no reports from credible media organisations that the senate president made such a statement. This is a red flag, because the media would report it if it were true.

Africa Check snipped a part of the video using the Google Lens tool, which led us to the official YouTube page of Nigeria's national assembly. A longer version of the video was posted here in June 2023.

Akpabio made a statement about "free food" in the video, but it was directed at the senate members and not Nigerians as the social media posts claim.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Akpabio, speaking directly to the senate members, said: "There will be a dinner for the senate president and deputy senate president at 7:30 pm today. It is at Chopsticks, Mississippi Ministers in Maitama, hosted by senator Dantuse Mohammed. Apparently, it's not funded by the government or the national assembly - it's his initiative."

He then said: "We urge members that times are difficult, and wherever you see free food, please avail yourself!"

He was clearly addressing the members and encouraging them to attend a dinner organised for the senate president and the deputy, for "free food". This triggered laughter in the room.

The office of the senate president has also debunked the claim, calling it a "malicious news item".

Similar posts can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.