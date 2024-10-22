Nigeria: No, Nigerians Don't Need Government Permission to Use the National Anthem As Claimed Online

No, Nigerians don't need government permission to use the national anthem as claimed online

IN SHORT: The National Orientation Agency is the custodian of Nigeria's national symbols, including the national anthem. But it didn't say Nigerians needed permission from the agency to use the anthem.

In May 2024, Nigeria returned to a national anthem it had abandoned more than 50 years earlier.

The lyrics and music of the readopted anthem, titled "Nigeria We Hail Thee", were composed by two British women, Lilian Jean Williams and Frances Berda.

The new anthem has been widely criticised. Nigerians said the change was a distraction from the country's security and economic problems.

Aside from the government's decision to change the national anthem, Nigerians have had to contend with some tough economic policies under president Bola Tinubu, whose administration has been described by some as heavy handed.

In this context, several online posts claim that Nigerians must now obtain government permission before using the national anthem.

Part of one Facebook post reads: "NIGERIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM NOW FOR. SALE TO PROVILEGED NIGERIANS AND KLEPTOCRATS. Ordinary Nigerians now need permission (bribe) to use the National Anthem or sing it!"

Some users have reacted with disbelief to this claim. But is it true?

Agency debunks reports

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), which was established on 11 October, debunked the reports.

The NOA ensures that the general public understands government programmes and policies. The agency shared a video of Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, its director general, talking about the national anthem in an interview with Radio Kwara.

Listening to the interview, Issa-Onilu explained that, as the custodian of Nigeria's national symbols, the NOA is responsible for issuing the correct renditions of the national anthem.

There was nothing in the video about Nigerians needing permission from the agency to use the national anthem.

This claim is misleading and should be disregarded.

