Nigeria: NPFL - Remo Stars Humble Bendel Insurance to Temporarily Climb to Top

Last year's runner-up in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), Remo Stars, are temporarily back at the top of the Nigerian topflight league following a lone goal win in Ikenne against visiting Bendel Insurance of Benin City yesterday.

The win lifts the Ikenne side to 18 points from eight matches and will await the result of the Rivers United trip to Niger Tornadoes of Minna in one of the matches slated for today.

Ghanaian import, Dela Akorli's brilliant strike in the 43rd minute gave the Kunle Soname side another bragging right against their rival.

In the other matches played yesterday, Bayelsa United defeated Heartland by a lone goal scored in the 55th minute by Rabiu Abdullahi. A scoreline that sent coach Emmanuel Amuneke coached team back to the drop zone after they failed to snatch vital win against fellow strugglers, Ikorodu City, in a mid-week home clash in Owerri.

El Kanemi Warriors pipped former champions, Enyimba of Aba by a lone goal scored by Usman Abbas in the added time of the first half. But the result of the match still leaves the former African champions in the third position with 14 points.

Abia Warriors spanked visiting Plateau United 3-1. Although the visitors drew the first blood in the 40th minute through Adamu Abubakar, two quick goals from Sunday Megwo and Adejoh in the added time of the first half gave the home side the lead and Paul Samson put the match beyond the visitors with their goal in the 61st minute.

Ahmed Musa-led Kano Pillars could not replicate their big win against Enugu Rangers in the mid-week as they struggled to a 1-1 draw against visiting Kwara United in Katsina.

The visitors opened the score in the 49th minute through Ismail Gata but Zilkifilu secured parity in the 57th minute of the match.

Sunshine Stars of Akure were one nil better than visiting Nasarawa United as Opeoluwa Olufemi scored the only goal of the match.

Actions resume this evening as Ikorodu City welcome Lobi Stars while Niger Tornadoes will be home against Rivers United and Shooting Stars will host Katsina United in Ibadan. Akwa United will play Enugu Rangers in Uyo.

RESULTS

NPFL

Bayelsa 1-0 Heartland

El Kanemi 1-0 Enyimba

Abia War 3-1 Plateau

K'Pillars 1-1 Kwara

Sunshine 1-0 Nasarawa

Remo Stars 1-0 Insurance

Today

Ikorodu City v Lobi Stars

Tornadoes v Rivers Utd

Shooting v Katsina Utd

Akwa Utd v Rangers

PREMIER LEAGUE

Wolves 1-2 Man City

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

SERIE A

Empoli 0-1 Napoli

Lecce 0-6 Fiorentina

Venezia 0-2 Atalanta

Cagliari 3-2 Torino

LA LIGA

Mallorca 1-0 Rayo

Atletico 3-1 Leganes

Villarreal 1-1 Getafe