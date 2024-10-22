Nigeria: NNL Pre - Season Seminar Will Bring Out the Best Coaches, Media Officers'

With less than one week to the NNL pre-season seminar aimed at equipping second tier team coaches and media officers with good knowledge of how to handle issues related to the league, one of the resource persons, John Joshua Akanji has declared that the seminar will adequately equip the participants ahead of the beginning of the 2024/2025 season.

Akanji, a veteran journalist and former media aide to former Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, will be among senior journalists that will tutor media officers at the seminar expected to kick off on Monday, October, 28 at Remo Stars Complex, Ikenne, Ogun State.

According to him, the successes recorded in the league last season could be attributed to the seminar held at the same venue, noting that all the national leagues need such seminars inorder to upscale the knowledge of the coaches and team media officers on what are expected of them as the championship progresses.

" I want to commend the NNL board under the Chairmanship of Mr. George Aluo for this initiative in introducing the seminar.

"The maiden edition was a very huge success which contributed to the seamless league they had last season and I believe that this year's edition will even be more successful because of the calibre of resource persons that will handle the seminar."

He was particularly happy that the league board went beyond limiting the seminar to the coaches since he believes media officers are critical stakeholders because the reports they send out can have either positive or negative effect on the league.