Nigeria: Sports Minister Celebrates Flamingos' Stellar Performance Against Ecuador

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria's U17 Women's National Football Team, the Flamingos, following their remarkable 4-0 victory over Ecuador in the second match of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

This impressive win not only showcases the talent and resilience of the team but also solidifies their position at the top of Group A with a total of six points.

In a statement by the Mrs Diana Mary Nsan, the SA Media to the Minister of Sports, Senator Enoh praised the players for their exceptional skills, teamwork, and determination throughout the match.

He highlighted that such performances reflect the hard work and dedication of the athletes, coaching staff, and everyone involved in the development of women's football in Nigeria.

"The Flamingos have shown remarkable talent and commitment, and their victory is a testament to their preparation and teamwork," he said.

The Minister also acknowledged the importance of this achievement in inspiring young girls across Nigeria to pursue sports and athletics.

He emphasized that the success of the U17 Women's team serves as a powerful example of what can be accomplished with hard work, dedication, and passion.

"As we celebrate this victory, let us remember that these young athletes are paving the way for future generations. They embody the spirit of perseverance and excellence," Minister Enoh added.

As the Flamingos prepare for their next challenges in the tournament, the Minister encourages all Nigerians to rally behind the team and show their unwavering support. "Let us unite as a nation to cheer on our Flamingos as they continue to make us proud on the world stage," he concluded.