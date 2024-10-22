Nigeria: Ahmed Magaji - Exit of a Quintessential Diplomat

Aliyu Mohamed Gusau pays tribute to Ahmed Magaji, an administrator and diplomat of repute

Today, we honour the remarkable legacy of Ambassador Ahmed Magaji, a distinguished member of the Gusau Institute (GI) Steering Committee and stalwart of Nigerian diplomacy. With degrees in Political Science and International Affairs from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Ambassador Magaji, who died on Monday 15 October 2024, dedicated over half of his life to the Nigerian Foreign Service, leaving an indelible mark in all the countries where he served.

Knowing and working with Magaji was a journey in itself-a journey into the expansive knowledge of a classical man of the world: urbane, cultured, witty, highly cerebral and yet with an uncanny ability to mix with every segment of the population. It was also a journey into the overwhelming influence of a man who always seemed to know the right people to contact, and always able to communicate complex matters in a language and style easy to understand and accept. These were qualities that made Ambassador Magaji indispensable to the powerful leaders for whom he became a veritable asset.

The diplomatic journey of Magaji took him across the globe, with key postings in Jeddah, Nairobi, Rome, London, and São Tomé and Principe. As Deputy Head of Mission in Saudi Arabia and later as Nigeria's Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe, Magaji exemplified professionalism and commitment to fostering enduring relationships for our country. His tenure was marked not only by his strategic acumen but also by a deep understanding of the nuances of global diplomacy.

From 2006 to 2010, Magaji served as Director of Research and Analysis in the Presidency, contributing significantly to national policy formulation and implementation. His role on the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) demonstrated his unwavering dedication to transparency and accountability in governance, reinforcing his belief in the importance of integrity in public service.

Following his retirement from the public service, Magaji was a guiding force on the boards of various Nigerian and foreign companies, offering invaluable insights and fostering collaboration across sectors. His advisory role in several institutions, his depth of wisdom especially in coming up with unique solutions to thorny issues, further underscored his commitment to strengthening both local and international frameworks to ensure the world makes progress.

Magaji had the gift of innovative thinking, a visionary spirit, and the unwavering patience required to successfully navigate through the thorns and thistles of life. The loss of such a man is bound to be tangible and real to those who knew him well. They would miss his exemplary and infectious life of love, laughter, and an irrepressible belief and faith in seeing the best in everything, even in bad situations.

Magaji's influence extended far beyond his official calling. He was a mentor, a leader, and a beacon of hope for many aspiring diplomats and public servants. More than that, he was a good and loyal friend. His vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria resonated in every initiative he undertook, and his understated legacy will inspire future generations to embrace the values of service, integrity, and excellence.

Despite being a prominent Nigerian by all standards, he preferred to maintain a low profile everywhere and at all times, even in public functions. Ambassador Magaji's story is the story of the depth of riches and possibilities imbedded in this country by the Almighty. These are the enduring values and qualities that grow nations, promote governance and build character.

An astute bridge builder, Magaji's networks and friendships cut across the country in a remarkable manner that showed in his dressing, and uncommon sense of humour. He was a man of great commitment to his work and the improvement of the global environment. But it was to his family that Ambassador Magaji reserved the greatest devotion. May God comfort them at this most difficult period. And may He grant Ambassador Magaji eternal rest.

· Lt General Gusau (rtd), a former National Security Adviser, is the founder of Gusau Institute, Kaduna