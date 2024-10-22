Nigeria: Emocom, Opentext Proffer Tech Solutions to Boost Productivity

Emocom Technology and Consulting Limited, in partnership with Opentext, an enterprise software company and Mitsumi Distribution, held a workshop on IT Operations Management (ITOM), where they showcased the latest technology solutions that will enhance productivity across Information Technology (IT) organisations.

In his opening remarks during the IT Operations Management Workshop, which held in Lagos recently, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer at Emocom Technology and Consulting Limited, Adeleke, Emoruwa, introduced Opentext and Mitsumi Distribution as reliable partners with the latest technology solutions that can help IT organisations improve their productivity, while they remain protected from cyberattacks.

"Today we have showcased our unique solutions to IT Managers, Chief Executive Officers, and Chief Technology Officers of different IT companies and these are the solutions that will drive productivity at work place. We are unique in the way we provide our services to organisations, because we want to ensure that we align with their visions. We are also unique because we create value for organisations through our technology solutions. We are not in business just to drop boxes. We are in the business of creating values that last. After assessing the business environment, we will deliver 100 per cent value in IT Management Operations to businesses," Emoruwa said.

Technical Consultant at Opentext, Roy Kimathi, said as specialist in IT automation, Opentext would provide solutions around developer tools, cybersecurity, among others.

He spoke about the company's IT automation portfolio, which covers a range of IT tools like Service Management, IT Service Fulfillment, IT Service Assurance and Governance, which are supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking about the interoperability of the company's IT solutions, Kimathi said: "As a principle, we always say, start from where you are, which means that we expect that organisations have some solutions they had deplored and are already working. So we build our solutions with interoperability in mind, to align with any existing solutions. We support open interfaces. Our solutions have to talk to other systems in order to get the business benefits that we promise," Kimathi said.

In the area of cybersecurity, he said the company had put in place, cybersecurity team that addresses all issues relating to cybersecurity.

According to him, the company has frontline tools and a design principle of security first, with all its tools embedded in security functionalities.

Business Manager, Mitsumi Distribution, Arul Prashanth, said Mitsumi Distribution had been in the IT distribution market for the past 25 years. "We deal with IT solutions like hardware, laptops, desktops, servers and storages. With presence across Africa and Middle East, our core business is to add value to the growth of organisations. So anything with respect to information technology, we are there. It can be hardware, it can be support, it can be cloud services," Prashanth said.

In his keynote presentation, Kimathi spoke extensively about IT operations management and the use of AI.

According to him, with IT operations management, smarter service management benefits from AI. "By adding AI into IT service management, we're able to empower our users with conversational search capability and answers and also problem resolutions. We use a private large language model. With Information Management, we have advanced ITSM solution that reduces the total cost of running a business," Kimathi said.