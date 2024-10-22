Liberia's 'Set It and Forget It' Mentality Towards Lawmakers Must Stop

editorial

The current political crisis engulfing the Liberian Legislature has revealed a deep, systemic issue that transcends individual disputes or political factions: the failure of ordinary citizens to demand accountability from their elected officials. For far too long, the Liberian electorate has embraced a passive, "set it and forget it" approach to governance, assuming that their responsibility ends at the ballot box. This mentality has fostered an environment where lawmakers can operate with little oversight, emboldening corrupt practices and self-serving behavior. The time has come to not only identify this problem but to take active steps toward changing it.

Liberians have watched for years as corruption scandals, legislative inertia, and ethical violations unfolded without significant consequences for the perpetrators. This pattern of inaction points to a culture of complacency, where citizens express dismay in private conversations, on radio shows, or in social media posts but rarely take concerted action to hold their lawmakers accountable. It is a cycle of frustration and resignation, where the public becomes increasingly cynical but does little to stop the dysfunction they witness.

This complacency is not unique to Liberia, but its impact is acutely felt in our fledgling democracy. With each unchallenged act of corruption, elected officials grow more emboldened. The perception that the Liberian public will do nothing -- except wait for the next election -- encourages lawmakers to govern with impunity. The current efforts to oust Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, amid bribery allegations and personal rivalries, exemplify this problem. Instead of focusing on policy-making and public service, many legislators seem more interested in power grabs and personal enrichment.

The root of this issue lies in the electorate's tendency to disengage from the political process once their votes have been cast. The assumption that citizens only have one chance -- during elections -- to influence their representatives is not only false but dangerous. In practice, this "set it and forget it" mentality leaves lawmakers unmonitored and unchecked, enabling corruption to flourish. By the time the next election rolls around, the damage is often done, and entrenched political figures have accumulated enough resources and influence to manipulate the outcome in their favor.

This hands-off approach perpetuates a system where lawmakers feel entitled to prioritize personal and partisan interests over the public good. With little fear of facing consequences outside of elections, they become more adept at exploiting loopholes, manipulating budgets, and concealing malfeasance. The very existence of a "legislative syndicate," which has allegedly funneled money from the national budget for personal gain since 2005, is a testament to this unchecked power. Without regular pressure from the electorate, these practices become normalized, and citizens find themselves ruled by a corrupt and unaccountable class.

Liberians, however, are not powerless. The 1986 Constitution of Liberia is explicit in recognizing the people's role in governance beyond the act of voting. Article 17 guarantees every citizen the right to peaceful assembly and the freedom to petition for redress of grievances. This provision gives citizens a direct line of influence over their government, enabling them to organize protests, demand answers, and seek justice when lawmakers fail to represent their interests.

The call for resignation is not just symbolic; it is a powerful means of expressing dissatisfaction with a legislator's performance. If enough pressure is applied, even the most entrenched political figures may be forced to step down to avoid further damage to their reputation or party. The act of calling for resignation sends a clear message: public office is a privilege, not a right, and those who betray the public trust will not be allowed to continue unchallenged.

In many democratic systems, there are mechanisms for recalling elected officials who have failed to perform their duties or who are implicated in corruption. While Liberia does not have an established recall process at the national level, there are constitutional pathways that can be explored to pursue such measures. For example, lawmakers can be censured, and internal legislative rules can be used to challenge those who misuse their power. More importantly, civil society organizations, rights advocates, and concerned citizens can push for reforms that would introduce formal recall procedures in Liberia, ensuring that legislators are always held accountable throughout their terms.

Ultimately, the success of Liberia's democracy depends on the willingness of its citizens to remain engaged and vigilant. The Legislature is not an untouchable body; it is composed of individuals who are elected to represent the people. If those individuals fail to meet their obligations, it is the people's right to remove them from office through peaceful and lawful means.

This responsibility extends beyond the legislative chamber. It begins in local communities, where citizens must organize and demand better representation. Whether it's through civic groups, social media campaigns, or public demonstrations, the goal must be to create a culture of accountability that permeates every level of government. Complaints whispered in the marketplace or grievances aired on radio talk shows are not enough. Action is required--coordinated, sustained action that reminds lawmakers that they serve at the pleasure of the people, not the other way around.

In countries with strong democracies, civic engagement is a constant presence. Elected officials know that their decisions will be scrutinized, that their actions will have consequences, and that their constituents will not hesitate to hold them accountable. Liberia must strive for this standard. Our Constitution provides the framework for a vibrant, active democracy, but it is up to us to make it a reality.

In light of the ongoing crisis in the House of Representatives, it is time for Liberians to awaken from their political slumber. We must reject the "set it and forget it" mindset and embrace a new era of civic participation. The actions of our lawmakers--both good and bad--must be met with immediate and appropriate responses from the people they serve.

As the current conflict over Speaker Koffa's removal unfolds, let it serve as a reminder of the power we hold as citizens. Whether through demanding investigations into corruption, calling for resignations, or pushing for legislative reforms, we must take our role in governance seriously. Democracy is not a spectator sport. It requires constant vigilance, participation, and, above all, action. Let us rise to the occasion and reclaim our voice in Liberia's political future.