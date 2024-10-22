Liberia: House of Representatives' 'Majority Block' Press Statement On Decision to Remove Speaker Koffa

document

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press:

We are pleased to welcome you to this special media engagement. Our purpose today is to highlight and emphasize the key issues contained in our resolution, as well as to provide an update on major developments regarding our decision to remove the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. J. Fonati Koffa.

On Friday evening, 41 of us, determined to restore dignity and integrity to the Honorable House, convened an emergency meeting to elect a leadership for our cause. At that gathering, we unanimously elected Hon. Samuel Kogar as the Chairman of our block, ably assisted by Hon. Sekou Kanneh as Co-Chairman, with Hon. Marcus Thomas as Secretary.

The next day, Saturday, a total of 43 members reconvened, where key items were discussed as part of our ongoing efforts to reclaim the values of fairness, respect, and honor within the House of Representatives.

Fellow Liberians, we wish to reiterate that our call for Speaker Koffa's removal stems from his failure to discharge his official duties in a manner that is fair, proper, and impartial.

A glaring example of his disregard for due process occurred on February 7, 2024, when Speaker Koffa submitted a list of three representatives to the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament without conducting the required election. This deliberate action misled the regional body and violated procedures, casting a shadow on Liberia's representation and undermining the principles of fairness and democracy.

Moreover, Speaker Koffa finds himself entangled in multiple conflicts of interest. It is a known fact that, while serving as Speaker, he continues to act as a lead consultant and legal advisor for various government agencies, concessions, and private companies, including the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Liberia Maritime Authority, and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority--all of which fall under the oversight of the very House he presides over.

This blatant abuse of power, coupled with his continued involvement in private legal work, directly violates the House's own Rule 45.1, which mandates members to withdraw from matters in which they have an interest, and Rule 45.2, which prohibits members from engaging in occupations that are incompatible with their legislative responsibilities. These clear violations tarnish the image and prestige of the House and undermine public trust in our institution.

The most serious concern, however, is the issue of corruption. Speaker Koffa has been directly involved in acts of financial mismanagement that have cost the Liberian people millions of dollars. A detailed review of the 2022 and 2023 budget outturn reveals that Speaker Koffa, during his tenure as Deputy Speaker, manipulated the budget to divert millions of dollars to his office. In 2022, while the Legislature approved $1.5 million for his office, Koffa received $5.6 million in cash by the end of that fiscal year. Similarly, in 2023, his office was allotted $1.1 million, yet he received and collected $4.1 million in cash again for himself. Over the course of these two fiscal years, his office was allotted $2.6 million, but he pocketed a total of $9.7 million, an excess of over $7 million that was not legitimately allocated to him but yet to be accounted for by the Speaker.

As previously discussed for investigation into these acts, the majority block is calling on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to immediately launch an impartial investigation into the financial transactions that took place during Speaker Koffa's tenure as Deputy Speaker. Speaker Koffa's financial dealings are not only illegal but represent a gross violation of the Budget Transfer Act of 2008, which governs and lays down the procedures on how public funds are to be transferred and used.

Fellow Liberians, at the onset of this administration, His Excellency President Joseph N. Boakai promised to audit the past government, and this process has already begun. Similarly, the Pro Tempore of the Senate, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, promised an audit of the Senate, which has since been completed. However, it is important to note that despite Speaker J. Fonati Koffa also promised an audit of the House of Representatives, but he has failed to deliver on this commitment.

We wish to inform the Liberian people that the General Auditing Commission (GAC) was invited to carry out this audit. The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee forwarded a formal request to the GAC on March 17, 2024. In response, the GAC arrived in April to begin the audit process. Shockingly, Speaker Koffa asked the GAC team to leave the building, effectively halting the audit. Since that time, the audit has stalled, leaving the financial management of the House under a cloud of suspicion.

Additionally, it is important to highlight the mistreatment of staffers at the House of Representatives, particularly within the central administration. Many hardworking staff members have been unjustly removed from the payroll on the instructions of Marvin Cole, with no justification or due process. Disturbingly, Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has remained silent on this issue, doing nothing to address the unfair treatment of these employees. This disregard for the welfare and rights of the staffers, who are integral to the functioning of the House, further demonstrates Speaker Koffa's failure in leadership and his inability to protect those under his watch. We cannot stand by and allow this level of injustice to persist within the People's House.

Fellow Liberians, these actions have brought nothing but disdain and dishonor to the Office of the Speaker and to the House of Representatives. Speaker Koffa has become a willing participant and enabler of corruption, enriching himself at the expense of the Liberian people. His continued leadership is no longer tenable, and he must do the honorable thing by stepping down. We, as lawmakers, have sworn an oath to serve our people and defend the integrity of this body. Under the current Speaker, this is impossible.

Furthermore, we call on our fellow Liberians to focus on the core issues raised in the resolution against Speaker Koffa and find meaning in them, instead of being misled by mere propaganda and distortions. The issues we have highlighted in the resolution are critical for the future of leadership in the House of Representatives and the governance of our country. Let us direct our attention to the matters that truly affect the well-being of our people, rather than being distracted.

We stand by our integrity and the principles that guide our work as public servants and we remain confident and undeterred. We are focused on serving the Liberian people and ensuring that our leadership reflects the values of transparency, accountability, and honor.

As lawmakers, we have vowed never to sit under the authority of Hon. J. Fonati Koffa again. He has lost the moral and legal authority to lead the House of Representatives. For the sake of restoring honor, dignity, and respect to this noble institution, Speaker Koffa must resign immediately. The Liberian people deserve a leadership that is transparent, accountable, and free of corruption. We stand united in our call for his removal and will continue to work to ensure that the people's House is governed by individuals who put Liberia's interests above their own.

As we move forward, let us remember that the House of Representatives is an institution that should embody the will and aspirations of the Liberian people. Our actions are not driven by personal gain or political maneuvering, but by a deep commitment to restoring honor, integrity, and transparency to our nation's leadership. Liberia belongs to all of us, and we must work together to protect the values that define us as a proud and resilient people. We will not be deterred from this mission.

Our country deserves leaders who put the interests of the people first, and we, as lawmakers, remain steadfast in our duty to ensure that Liberia's future is built on the foundations of justice, accountability, and good governance

May God bless Liberia and guide us all in this critical journey.

Thank You

Signed:

Hon Samuel Kogar

Chairman

The statement was read by Hon. Nya Flomo, Nimba County District #2 Representative at a press conference in Paynesville