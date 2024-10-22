Gambia: GFF Domestic League Commences Next Month

The 2024-2025 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Domestic League season is set to begin next month following the conclusion of the GFF Club Management Meeting at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum on Saturday.

The country's league clubs are currently preparing themselves physically fit ahead of the commencement of the new league campaign.

Hawks, Hart FC and Gambian Dutch Lions all gained promotion to the country's Elite League following their sterling performance in the Second Division League last season.

The trio will contend to win their league matches to stay in the First Division League for another season.

Fortune FC, Brikama United, The Gambia Armed Forces and Steve Biko are all edgy to snatch league trophy from Real de Banjul this season.

Jarra West United, Essau United and Baalor Sarr FC all gained promotion to the Second Division League last season after winning their promotion play-off matches.

