Liberia: Speaker Koffa Loses Control of House Amid Quorum Failure

Speaker J. Fonati Koffa's grip on the House of Representatives slipped further on Tuesday when he failed to secure a quorum for the day's legislative session.

The Speaker had only 29 of the 73 elected representatives present.

Unable to meet the constitutional requirement of 37 members, Speaker Koffa was forced to adjourn the session, troubling loss of control in the chamber.

Speaker Koffa then instructed the sergeant at Arms to call absent members to the session but the sergeant returned with an even more disappointing news: He did not find any of the 43.

Meanwhile, rival lawmakers, led by Nimba County Representative Samuel Kogar, convened a separate session in the Joint Chamber of the Legislature. The group, consisting of 43 members, proceeded to conduct legislative business, presided by Margibi County Representative Clarence Gahr. After a roll call confirming the presence of the majority, they adopted an agenda and voted on two crucial letters.

One letter was addressed to Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, and the other to Chief Clerk Hon. Mildred Sayon. The communications invoked Article 33 of the Liberian Constitution, which stipulates that a simple majority is required to form a quorum for legislative business. The lawmakers demanded the presence of both officials and the clerical staff within 48 hours to continue the session convened by the Majority Block.

The communication read in part:

"By directive of the Majority Block of the House of Representatives, we write to inform you of a Resolution signed by the majority of lawmakers, which asserts that Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has lost the trust and confidence of the majority members of the House."

It continued:

"As representatives of the Liberian people, and in fulfillment of our legislative duties, the Majority Block has invoked House Standing Rule #12 and Article 33 of the Liberian Constitution. Consequently, a session of the House of Representatives has been convened in the Joint Chamber of the Legislature."

Following the reading and the unanimous vote to adopt the communications, Representative Gahr adjourned the session, and all 43 lawmakers departed the Capitol Building, leaving Speaker Koffa grappling with the absence of a quorum in his chamber.

Rep Clarence Gahr presides over the Majority of members assisted by Rep Sekou Kanneh

Speaker Koffa's Struggles to Retain Power

Speaker Koffa's inability to gather the required number of lawmakers speaks to the growing discontent within the House of Representatives. Tensions have been brewing since Thursday of last week a faction of lawmakers, representing the Majority members, resolved to remove Speaker Koffa from his leadership role. The group has expressed dissatisfaction with the Speaker's conduct, citing allegations of financial mismanagement, corruption, and abuse of power.

A resolution, signed by the 47 lawmakers, calls for Speaker Koffa's removal, claiming he no longer has their confidence. They accuse him of manipulating the House budget and using his position to further his personal business interests, which they argue undermines his leadership and the integrity of the legislative body.

Allegations of Budget Manipulation

Among the charges levied against Speaker Koffa is the accusation of budget manipulation, which has fueled much of the discord within the House in recent days.

Lawmakers allege that Speaker Koffa has used his office to divert funds for personal gain and has failed to account for significant sums, including the contentious $9.7 million collected during his tenure as Deputy Speaker. These claims have become a focal point for those seeking his removal, who argue that such actions disqualify him from continuing in his leadership role.