Liberia: LWSC Wants LACC Investigate U.S.$750,000 Bribery Allegation

Request for Swift Investigation into Alleged Involvement of LWSC in Funding of Attempted Removal of the Speaker of the 55th Legislature of Liberia.

The Management of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has taken keen note of a Press Statement issued by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) dated October 21, 2024, indicating that the LACC has been "made aware of sources of fundings in the total amount of US$750,000.00 (Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand United States Dollars) which was allegedly made available to the Lawmakers through the accounts of the Ministry of Transport and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) respectively."

The Management considers this allegation as grave and as such, realizing its magnitude and potential impact on the reputation and operations of the Corporation, we respectfully request the LACC to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter.

To uphold the integrity of the Corporation and further demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability, we herewith provide bank statements of various accounts of the Corporation for review by the LACC. We also wish to grant full access to the LACC in relation to all bank accounts of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation for review.

The Management reiterates its ignorance of the allegation and thereby remains hopeful of a prompt and impartial investigation by the LACC which outcome will ultimately exonerate the LWSC.

We thank you for your cooperation and look forward to your swift investigation of the matter.