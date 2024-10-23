Liberia: Caught in a Dilemma - Where Will the Deputy Speaker Go?

Monrovia — Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, who came under fire from within his own political party over allegations of conspiring to unseat Speaker Fonati Koffa, now faces an ultimatum from those determined to remove the Speaker to join their cause.

Upon the Speaker's return from Italy, where he joined President Joseph Boakai to meet international stakeholders, a photo featuring Deputy Speaker Fallah, Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, Senator Nathaniel F. McGill, the acting chairman of the CDC, Janga Kowo, and former Minister of Finance Samuel D. Tweah surfaced on Facebook. This image likely aimed to demonstrate solidarity among key opposition figures amidst the ongoing controversy.

In a show of support for the Speaker, Deputy Speaker Fallah joined him for the regular session on Tuesday.

However, this session was aborted due to a lack of quorum, with only 30 of Koffa's supporters present, compared to the 'majority bloc' which convened with all 43 members.

In response, the Plenary, under the Speaker's gavel, mandated that all members absent from Tuesday's session attend the scheduled session on Thursday, 24 October.

This decision was a direct response to the failure to meet the required quorum.

Representative Musa Bility of Nimba County, District 7, cited Article 33 of the Liberian Constitution of 1986 in his motion: "A simple majority of each House shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business, but a lower number may adjourn from day-to-day and compel the attendance of absent members. Whenever the House of Representatives and the Senate shall meet in joint session, the presiding officer of the House of Representatives shall preside."

Following this constitutional guideline, the Plenary instructed Chief Clerk Madam Mildred Sayon to ensure that absent members are compelled to attend the upcoming Thursday session.

Meanwhile, the disenchanted lawmakers, comprising the 'majority bloc' of 43, conducted a parallel session in the joint chamber of the Legislature.

The group, led by Margibi representative Clarence Gahr, called on Deputy Speaker Fallah to preside over their next session.

In a letter penned by the directive of the 43 lawmakers determined to end Koffa's tenure as Speaker and first-ranking presiding officer, James Toubie emphasized the need for Fallah's attendance. Toubie, acting clerk of the majority bloc, referenced House rule #8 and Article 33 of the Liberian Constitution, which confirm that a simple majority is sufficient to conduct regular legislative business.

The letter, now held by the Liberian Investigator, declares: "By directive of the majority members of the House of Representatives, we inform you of a resolution signed by the majority lawmakers, affirming that Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has lost the trust and confidence of the majority of House members."

The 'majority bloc' asserts that Koffa, having lost the confidence initially placed in him upon his election, can no longer rely on the support of the majority.

"As such, a session of the House of Representatives has been duly convened in the joint Chamber of the Legislature. In line with the mandate of the majority members in the legislative assembly, we hereby invite you to participate in this session to ensure the effective conduct of business on behalf of the Liberian people. Your prompt attendance and adherence to this directive are crucial for upholding the constitutional process and ensuring the uninterrupted service of the House of Representatives," Toubie informed Fallah.

Supporters of the Speaker counter that the move to oust him is driven by an audit he initiated, which is likely to expose significant financial misconduct implicating several high-ranking members of the Legislature.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They further allege that the 'majority bloc' is keen to prevent Speaker Koffa from presiding over the 2024 Budget hearing, which could potentially allow them to manipulate the budget.

While the letter did not explicitly state this, a source familiar with the 'majority bloc's' intentions revealed to The Liberian Investigator that Fallah could lose his position as Deputy Speaker should he continue to support Koffa.

"In accordance with our legislative duties as representatives of the Liberian people, the majority members have invoked the House's Standing Rules #8 and #12, along with Article 33 of the Liberian Constitution, which states, 'A simple majority of each house shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business,"' the source added.

Representative Clarence Gahr of Margibi County has been elected by his colleagues in the 'majority bloc' to preside over their deliberations.