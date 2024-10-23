Uganda: At Least 11 Killed As Fuel Tanker Catches Fire in Kigogwa Town

22 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

In a typical curse of peasantry, whenever fuel tankers crash, many take the fatal risk to siphon the dangerous petroleum that is highly flammable - and pay the ultimate price.

At least eleven people were killed on Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out as they siphoned fuel from an overturned tanker.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the incident occurred around 3pm in Kigogwa Town along the Kampala-Bombo road.

A fuel tanker, registration number UAM 292Q, was travelling from Kampala to Gulu when the driver lost control and overturned.

In the ensuing chaos, locals rushed to siphon fuel from the tanker before it caught fire.

"Unfortunately, those who rushed to siphon fuel from the tanker were the most affected, and these victims were burnt beyond recognition," Onyango said.

The victims included nine adults and two minors, all of whom died at the scene.

Police reported that four buildings housing nine shops were destroyed in the blaze, along with other properties worth millions of shillings.

The injured were swiftly taken to nearby health facilities for treatment.

Onyango confirmed that police are still on-site conducting a fact-finding mission to ascertain the total number of injured individuals.

"This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with fuel tanker accidents and the importance of exercising caution when dealing with hazardous materials," he added.

The incident comes barely a week after more than 150 people were burnt to death in Nigeria in a similar fuel siphoning incident from an overturned tanker.

