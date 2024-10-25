Uganda: Bobi Urges Public Caution in Wake of Kigogwa Tanker Tragedy

His comments came in response to the tragic incident in Kigogwa along the Kampala-Bombo road, which resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people.

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, has urged citizens to always exercise extreme precaution in light of the recent fuel tank explosion in Kigogwa town.

His comments came in response to the tragic incident in Kigogwa along the Kampala-Bombo road, which resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kyagulanyi, better known by his professional name Bobi Wine, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and those who suffered property loss in the explosion.

"Very moved by the tragic accident at Kigoogwa along Bombo road in which a fuel tanker explosion claimed the lives of over 15 people and left many other gravely injured. The fire also destroyed several properties and businesses in the surrounding area," he said

"My condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and my thoughts are with those now nursing injuries." he added.

Although he criticized the police for arriving late to the scene, Kyagulanyi encouraged citizens to remain vigilant whenever such accidents occur.

"While we condemn the late arrival of the police and emergency services at the scene which has been a chronic problem, this incident reminds us of every citizen's responsibility to take extreme precaution in situations of this nature," the NUP president stated.

As stated by Patrick Onyango, the police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a fuel tanker with the registration number UAM 292Q was en route from Kampala to Gulu. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Onyango noted that amidst the chaos, nearby residents hurried to siphon fuel from the tanker before it ignited, killing some including two minors.

The incident has prompted demands for greater public awareness about safety precautions, as similar events have occurred previously, resulting in fatalities.

In recent years, comparable incidents have taken place, particularly in January 2021 on the Northern By-pass, where at least 33 individuals lost their lives. Additionally, in 2019 in Rubirizi, 20 people died under similar circumstances.