Nigeria: Senate Constitutes Committee to Probe Drug Allegations Against Lawmaker

The Senate on Tuesday constituted a six-member ad-hoc committee to investigate the allegations of harbouring drug dealers and promoting use of hard drugs leveled against its deputy leader, Oyelola Ashiru.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced composition the committee during the plenary after majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

Mr Akpabio said the committee would be chaired by Eyinanaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South).

Other members of the committee are, Kaka Shehu (APC, Borno Central), Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central), Lawal Usman (PDP, Kaduna Central), Shuaib Salisu (APC, Ogun Central) and Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT).

Mr Akpabio proposed the setting up of the committee after Mr Ashiru briefed the Senate on his ordeal with the NDLEA.

"So, it is my personal view that we should immediately set up an ad hoc committee to invite the NDLEA and the rest of them, all those involved, to come and justify their allegations," he said.

Mr Akpabio said the committee would invite the anti-drug agency and other relevant institutions involved in the issue for questioning.

The senate president urged the panel to take its assignment seriously and report its findings within one week.

"So, my colleagues must take this issue very seriously because injury to one is injury to all," Mr Akpabio said.

On Monday, the NDLEA claimed it found hard drugs and other illicit substances when it raided the Ilorin home of Mr Ashiru in February.

The agency was responding to Mr Ashiru's claim that it was ineffective and had become compromised in its duty. The senator made the claim last week during the debate on the bill to establish the National Institute for Drug Awareness and Rehabilitation.

Olaitan Adeyanju, a legislative aide to the senator in a statement on Monday, confirmed that the anti-drug agency raided the Ilorin residence of his principal but insisted that the agency did not find any hard drugs or other illicit substances in the process.