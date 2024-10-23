Nigeria: EEDC Leaves Enugu As New Company Takes Over Electricity Distribution

In June 2024, President Bola Tinubu assented to the electricity bill, which authorises states, companies, and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

The Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) has licensed Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited to replace the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in distributing electricity in Enugu State.

This followed the complete transfer of regulatory oversight to the EERC by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

At an event in Enugu to mark the complete transfer of regulatory oversight on Tuesday, the Chairperson of the EERC, Chijioke Okonkwo, described the transfer as "significant."

"It marks the beginning of the development of sub-national electricity markets not only in Nigeria or West Africa but across the African continent.

"Today, we now take on the monumental responsibility of regulating and guiding the electricity sector in Enugu State," Mr Okonkwo stated.

Continuing, the chairperson said: "This assumption of regulatory oversight is not just about the transfer of authority but represents a shared vision for a more efficient, responsive, and innovative electricity market.

"NERC has laid a strong foundation, and we are confident that EERC will build on that legacy to bring about positive changes for the people of Enugu State and beyond, in line with Enugu's realities."

Licensing new power distribution company

At the event, Mr Okonkwo said Mainpower was issued an interim distribution license to replace the EEDC in distributing electricity in the state.

Mainpower is a subsidiary of the EEDC, which has been in charge of power distribution in the South-east.

The chairperson urged Mainpower to continue EEDC's power distribution in the state and work with the commission to ensure growth in electricity services.

He said the commission also licensed Fedikore Limited to build a power plant with a capacity of 10 megawatts.

Speaking, an official of the Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited, Kester Enwereonu, assured the people of the state of a better electricity experience in all "ramifications."

"We are not just identifying with EERC as the pacesetter, Mainpower will also want to be the pacesetter.

"We are assuring you that in the coming weeks, months, and years, and with the regulatory structure that is now tailored to the needs and purposes of the state, we are going to have an improved service to the people of Enugu State," Mr Enwereonu said.

For his part, Chukwueloka Umeh, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fedikore Ltd, described the development as revolutionary and expressed his company's joy at the partnership with the EERC.

"The EERC has done a fantastic job in starting this revolution that is about to happen, and we are pleased to be a part of it.

"We believe that with the support of EERC, the state and with the partnership with Mainpower, we can do amazing things here to start the industrial revolution that we are talking about for many years," Mr Umeh stated.

With the latest development, the EEDC ceases to operate within Enugu State as MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited is now the new company responsible for electricity distribution in the state.

However, EEDC will continue to distribute electricity in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo states.

Power of states to distribute, regulate electricity in Nigeria

In 2023, the National Assembly passed 16 constitutional amendment bills, one of which had to do with devolution of powers to allow states to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

The Enugu State Government, consequently, enacted the Enugu State Electricity Law, 2023, which established EERC as an agency responsible for the distribution and regulation of power in the state.

In June 2024, President Bola Tinubu assented to the electricity bill, which authorises states, companies, and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

NERC, a power regulatory agency in Nigeria, in April this year, began the process of handing Enugu's EERC the regulatory power over the state's electricity market.

The handover process, which had a six-month transition period, was completed on Tuesday.