Africa: Nigeria's Weaker-Than-Expected Activity Slows Sub-Saharan Africa's Economic Growth - IMF

22 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

In contrast, growth in the Middle East and Central Asia is projected to pick up from an estimated 2.1 per cent in 2023 to 3.9 per cent in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the growth forecast in Sub-Saharan Africa has been revised downward by 0.2 percentage points for 2024 and upward by 0.1 percentage points for 2025.

The revision reflects slower growth in Nigeria, amid weaker-than-expected activity in the first half of the year, the fund said on Tuesday at the unveiling of the global economic outlook in Washington.

The IMF added that ongoing conflict that has led to a 26 per cent contraction of the

South Sudanese economy also impacted the revision.

"In sub-Saharan Africa, GDP growth is similarly projected to increase, from an estimated 3.6 per cent in 2023 to 4.2 per cent in 2025, as the adverse impacts of prior weather shocks abate and supply constraints gradually ease," the fund said.

"Compared with that in April, the regional forecast is revised downward by 0.2 percentage point for 2024 and upward by 0.1 percentage point for 2025.

"Besides the ongoing conflict that has led to a 26 per cent contraction of the

South Sudanese economy, the revision reflects slower growth in Nigeria, amid weaker-than-expected activity in the first half of the year."

In contrast, growth in the Middle East and Central Asia is projected to pick up from an estimated 2.1 per cent in 2023 to 3.9 per cent in 2025, as the effect on the region of temporary disruptions to oil production and shipping are assumed to fade away.

Compared with that in April, the projection has been revised downward by 0.4 percentage points for 2024, the result of the extension of oil production cuts in Saudi Arabia and the ongoing conflict in Sudan taking a large toll.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.