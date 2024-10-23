Nigeria/Algeria: Super Falcons Gear Up for International Friendlies Against Algeria

A 35-member Algerian delegation is scheduled to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday morning via Qatar Airways.

Head Coach Justin Madugu expressed his excitement as all 25 invited players reported to camp for the Super Falcons' first training session at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

The team is preparing for two international friendly matches against Algeria's senior women's national team.

"I'm thrilled that all the invited players are here," Madugu said in a press statement issued by NFF's Director of Communication Ademola Olajire. "We'll have four days of intensive training, which will put us in great shape for the first game. We appreciate the Nigeria Football Federation for arranging these matches."

However, Tuesday's training session was thwarted by heavy rain in Lagos, forcing the team to relocate to Eko Hotel & Towers for gym sessions.

Double friendly matches

The nine-time African champions will face Algeria twice, with both matches taking place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The match dates and times are as follows: Saturday, 26 October, at 4 pm, and Tuesday, 29 October, at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, match officials from the Benin Republic, comprising Aurore Christine Ligan, Nafissatou Yekini Shitou, Sonia Emilie Louis, and Laurande Offin, will also arrive in Lagos on Thursday.

Aurore Christine Ligan will serve as referee for the first match, with Laurande Offin as the fourth official.

For the second match, Laurande Offin will be the referee, while Aurore Christine Ligan will assume the role of the fourth official.

The Nigeria Football Federation will appoint a match commissioner for each game.

SUPER FALCONS TO PLAY ALGERIA

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Monle Oyono (Edo Queens); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Chidinma Okeke (Club America, Mexico); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive FC, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens); Florence Alexander (Bayelsa Queens); Blessing Ilivieda (Edo Queens); Sikiratu Isa (Nasarawa Amazons); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Tessy Ojiyovwi (Nasarawa Amazons); Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo Queens)

Midfielders:

Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Esther Onyenezide (Hapoel Katamon, Israel); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Chioma Olise (Edo Queens); Josephine Matthias (Nasarawa Amazons); Amarachi Odoma (Edo Queens)

Forwards:

Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Goodness Osigwe (Edo Queens); Janet Akekoromowei (Nasarawa Amazons); Delight Nwosu (Bayelsa Queens); Folashade Ijamilusi (Edo Queens); Mercy Omokwo (Bayelsa Queens); Olamide Bolaji (Remo Stars Ladies)