Nigeria: Alleged Murder of Girl By Boyfriend - Investigation On-Going - Police

23 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has said it's operatives were still investigating the alleged murder of Miss Priscilla Ocheme by her boyfriend, Ekosuehi Elvis, also known as Richard at his residence in Lugbe.

The command made the disclosure, while reacting to publications circulating on social media concerning the alleged murder incident and claims that justice may be swept under the carpet.

The Police said: "The suspect was invited for questioning by operatives of the FCT Police on September 24, 2024.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, Ekisuehi Elvis, a 30-year-old man from Oredo, Benin in Edo State, met the now deceased Priscilla at Madonna University.

"He lost contact with her when he left the university until 2019 when he came to the FCT for his youth service.

"He was a well-known family friend who frequently visited the deceased at her family home, just as she visited his.

"On September 22, 2024, she had a minor misunderstanding with her mother, which led her to leave her family home in the Karu area and go to Ekosuehi's residence to cool off."

"She eventually left his residence later that evening and was on her way home when she was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident at the Amala Moore junction in Pyakasa.

"The accident was witnessed by two labourers, Jerry Amos and Moses Bala, who were working nearby at a brick-producing factory.

"They rushed her to Pyakasa Health Centre for medical attention, after which she was referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, accompanied by two police detectives.

"Upon arrival at the medical centre, she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty."

