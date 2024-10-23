Nigeria: Again, PDP Shifts NEC Meeting for Ondo Guber

23 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu, Abuja

For the third time in as many months, the Proples Democratic Party, PDP, has postponed its National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting.

The meeting, which was originally scheduled for August, was first shifted to September. Then it was moved to October 2, and now shifted to November 28.

The latest descision to shift the meeting was taken at the an enlarged meeting of the PDP Governors Forum with the Board of Trustees, BoT; National Working Committee, NWC, and former governors, among others.

The meeting, which started at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, lasted till the early hours of Wednesday.

Reading a communique issued after the meeting, the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, said the decision was to allow party leaders consentrate on the forthcoming Ondo governorship election.

He said: "Rising from the consultative meeting of the various organs of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Party resolved as follows:

"The National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting originally slated for October 24, 2024, has been rescheduled to November 28, 2024.

"The postponement is to ensure that the party goes into the forthcoming Ondo gubernatorial election of November 16, 2024 with the unity and strength demanded to unseat the floundering All Progressive Congress, APC, government in the state.

"Reiterating the need for unity in the face of efforts by detractors to divide the party, the meeting called on all members to shun divisive utterances that could undermine ongoing efforts at strengthening the party to effectively play its role as the country's main opposition, preparatory to taking over in 2027.

"The following organs of the party attended the meeting:

  • The PDP Governors' Forum
  • The Board of Trustees
  • National Working Committee (NWC)
  • National Assembly Leadership of the PDP Caucus and
  • Forum of Former Governors of the party"

