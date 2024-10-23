Nigeria: Plan In't Nigeria Hands Over 7 Healthcare Facilities to Sokoto Govt

The Plan International, Nigeria, Tuesday, handed over seven primary healthcare facilities to the Sokoto State government for public usage.

The healthcare centres were constructed and or renovated by the Canada Global Affairs (GAC) through Plan International Nigeria.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony in Sokoto, Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bello Garba Sifawa, assured the government's commitment towards improving healthcare services in the state.

Governor Aliyu said the services being rendered by Plan International were in line with his administration's plans on primary healthcare services, hence, the need for a mutual working relationship between the two for better results.

The governor, who commended Plan International for the gesture, urged the benefitting communities to safeguard the facilities.

The Country Director, Plan International, Mr. Usie Charles, said the gesture was aimed at improving healthcare service delivery in Sokoto state.

Represented by Dr. Helen Idiong, Mr. Charles said Plan International had targeted 15 healthcare facilities in Sokoto for the second phase of the project.

He added that in the education sub-sector, the organisation would rehabilitate 10 schools in Sokoto state.

The Head of Development Corporation of the Canada High Commission, Dr. Arash Irantalab Tehrani, said the rehabilitated facilities would help in addressing the critical healthcare needs of the people of Sokoto.