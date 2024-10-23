Nigeria: UK-Nigeria Partnership On Drug War Producing Positive Outcomes - Official

The United Kingdom (UK) Home Office International Operations said its collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in combating substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking has been delivering promising results.

Victoria Pullen, Head of UK Home Office International Operations, stated this during a courtesy visit to the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), in Abuja.

Accompanied by her colleague Kristoffer Hawksfield, Pullen visited to sign a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The visit, according to a statement by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, took place on Monday.

Pullen commended the NDLEA for its openness to innovative approaches in the fight against drug trafficking.

She further highlighted the significance of the NDLEA Marine Command Headquarters in Lagos, built and donated by the UK government last week, as a symbol of the strong cooperation between the agency and the UK Home Office.

"We anticipate that this investment will significantly benefit Nigeria by curbing drug infiltration into your society and globally. The more we assist in intercepting drugs here, the less impact they will have on other countries," she added.

In response, General Marwa expressed gratitude for the UK's support, particularly the donation of the Marine Command Headquarters and a similar operational facility at the MMIA Command in Lagos last year.

He emphasised the importance of continued collaboration, saying, "We are eager for further assistance in our fight against illicit drug trafficking, as we work together towards our shared goal of combating transnational criminal organisations.