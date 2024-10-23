Nigeria: Scholar Blames Nigeria's Insecurity On Lack of Social Justice, Fairness

23 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

The director of the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies at the University of Ilorin, Prof. Ibrahim Jawondo, has blamed the security challenges bedeviling Nigerians on food insecurity, lack of social justice and fairness.

He said unless these issues are squarely addressed, the political leaders would be chasing shadow in their attempts to find solutions to the nation's security challenges .

Jawondo spoke at a peace building workshop organised by Human's Light Humanitarian Foundation in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The workshop had: "Building a peaceful, unified, empathetic and inclusive community through a whole society approach " as its theme.

The don emphasised the need for all Nigerians to return to farm, even if it's subsistence so that there can be food security and enough for all to eat.

He also urged the political leaders across the board to ensure social justice and fairness in their policies and programmes.

He said that security in society should be a collaborative effort of both the government and the citizens. He urged people to always be vigilant, mindful of the happenings around them, and provide useful information to security agencies for necessary action.

Earlier, the programme director of the foundation, Mr Waliu Afolabi, said they organised the programme for the youth and community leaders drawn from Kwara Central to sensitise them to the security challenges and jointly proffer solutions to the identified challenges.

"This workshop is designed to improve the harmonious status of Kwara State. There are security challenges of different faces in Nigeria which require both kinetic and non kinetic measures to resolve. We must strive to maintain and sustain the peaceful coexistence of the state."

The workshop was attended by the special assistant to Kwara State Governor on Students Affairs, Comrade Wasiu Onidugbe, chairman, Nigerian Bar Association(NBA), Ilorin branch, Barr. Suleiman Kosemani, the representative of the state commissioner of Police and representatives of different community organisations within Kwara central.

