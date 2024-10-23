Nigeria: Katsina Residents Paid Highest Petrol Price, Yobe Lowest, in September

23 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

Katsina State emerged as the region with the highest average petrol price, averaging N1,096.15, in September 2024, followed closely by Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom States at N1,090.94 and N1,085.71, respectively

The average price paid by consumers for petrol reached N1,030.46, marking a dramatic 64.55 per cent increase from September 2023, when the price was just N626.21.

This is also a notable rise of 24.08 per cent from the previous month, August 2024, which recorded an average price of N830.46.

According to the report, the data, meticulously collected from over 10,000 respondents across 774 local government areas in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, underscores the widespread impact of rising fuel prices.

