Liberia: UP Official Labels Public Works Minister As 'Corrupt and Incompetent'

Monrovia — A prominent member of the governing Unity Party (UP), Richlue Burphy, has sharply criticized Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings, calling him corrupt and incompetent in response to the minister's recent call for lawmakers to pass the draft Zoning Act into law.

Giddings, who has faced scrutiny for his management of several public works projects, was accused by Burphy of continuous missteps since his appointment by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Recently, in a press release, Minister Giddings urged the 55th Legislature to pass the Draft Zoning Act, which he said is crucial for sustainable development, land use regulation, the prevention of illegal construction, and the promotion of orderly urban growth.

Giddings stressed the urgency of passing the Zoning Act, stating that it is essential for Liberia's development and the attraction of foreign investment. He encouraged lawmakers to prioritize the bill, noting that it would create a legal framework to address rampant land disputes and unregulated construction that have long troubled Liberia's urban areas.

However, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, in Monrovia, Burphy condemned the minister's actions, saying, "It is not the function of the Public Works Minister as per our laws, and this shows yet another display of ignorance and incompetence on the part of Minister Giddings."

Burphy recalled that in 2016, the government passed a law creating the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) as a one-stop shop for all land matters in the country. He quoted the preamble of the law, specifically paragraph 6, which emphasizes the importance of creating an autonomous agency with broad authority to handle land policies, regulations, and programs.

Citing Section 8.1(b) of the Land Authority Act, Burphy highlighted that the law assigns the LLA the responsibility to "promote, support, and ensure the development of land use plans and zoning schemes" through local government structures.

Burphy also referenced Section 52.4 of the Land Authority Act, which stipulates that once the Act comes into operation, all land administration functions previously handled by other government entities, including the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Public Works, shall be transferred to the LLA.

"Mr. President, I will remind you again that the second 'R' in your ARREST Agenda is for the rule of law. We cannot have government officials grossly violating the laws of this country while you do nothing about it," Burphy said.

He further argued that Minister Giddings should be focused on solving Liberia's ongoing road problems, rather than "pretending as though citizens are not suffering from bad road connectivity."

According to Burphy, Giddings uses poor road conditions as an excuse to avoid his responsibilities, while instead traveling the world on government resources.

"Mr. President, there is an entire Zoning Department at the Liberia Land Authority that Roland Giddings seems to think is incompetent. That's why he's abandoning his own duties and overstepping into responsibilities that aren't his," Burphy said.